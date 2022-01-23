ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident, possibly with a band saw.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm but the man is expected to survive.

Police say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

