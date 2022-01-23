True North will expand services with $1.25 million donation from Veterans United Foundation

The Veterans United Foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

As part of celebrations, Veterans United employees could nominate and support the projects of nonprofits in any area where there was a Veterans United office.

One of the myriad recipients was True North of Columbia.

The domestic and sexual violence shelter received a $1.25 million donation from the foundation Thursday to expand its facility and services to the community.

The donation was announced in November but officially made this past week.

The donation to True North was the single-largest donation as part of the anniversary celebration, the foundation said. It was part of the $10 million the foundation distributed.

"I was hopeful, but I didn't think we would receive the $1 million," True North Executive Director Elizabeth Herrera Eichenberger said. "When we were notified, I couldn't believe it.

"I remember identifying (program and facility expansion) as a priority when I first came to True North; to see it happening is a dream come true."

True North in 2021 provided services to 900 in-person clients and fielded between 3,000-4,000 phone calls through its hotline. This is part of a five-year trend of an increase in calls for service, Herrera Eichenberger said.

"I want to express my most sincere gratitude to Veterans United for believing in the work that we do. Not only as an organization that is focused on intervening in abuse, but also on preventing it from happening, thus leading the next generation into participating in happy and fulfilled relationships," she said.

The foundation is supported by Veterans United employees who opt to include a payroll donation to the foundation from their paychecks.

The most exciting aspect of officially presenting the donation Thursday for Erik Morse, foundation board president, was meeting with Herrera Eichenberger's staff and hearing first-hand stories of how they advocate for their clients.

"When so many people voted for us to give $1.25 million to one organization, that is because they believe so much in the need for that service, and that True North is the right agency and organization to be doing that," Morse said, adding he looks forward to seeing what True North does with the donation.

Facility, services expansion will take time

True North is evaluating its options regarding how it will expand its facility, whether that is finding a new, larger location or adding on to what they already have.

Herrera Eichenberger said that any decision will focus on ease of access for clients.

It may take some time before the facility expansion is complete, "which is OK as long as we do our due diligence," she added.

"I am hoping within the next two years we will be able to have a full-functioning advocacy center where we will double the number of advocates we have," Herrera Eichenberger said. "... We want to find the best place that is not going to be a hindrance to a person who may not have transportation to access services."

The funds from Veterans United Foundation mean True North can have robust domestic and sexual violence prevention programs as well, she added.

These programs will include collaboration with other community members and organizations.

This can include workshops for adults already in relationships; for children/young adults to learn and understand components of healthy relationships and how to set boundaries in a relationship; and employer workshops to hold educational events for companies, among others.

"The possibilities are endless," Herrera Eichenberger said, noting True North works every day to honor its mission to the best of its ability.

"However, I think the time has come for us to engage in activities that support our vision of thriving, healthy relationships — an important component in breaking the cycle of abuse," she said.

Nominating organizations

The process of nominating organizations to receive funding for projects was set up much like a GoFundMe, Morse said.

"We asked our employees to bring to us some projects that they knew were potentially going to be happening in their communities to make a big difference in those communities," Morse said.

Nonprofit project requests then were part of a voting period by Veterans United employees. The number of votes would determine what level of funding support would happen. In the case of True North, there were enough votes to fully fund the request.

"(True North) has been an agency we have supported over the years," Morse said. "They reflect what our employees have typically told us they want to support within the communities we serve."

Employees want to support True North because of what it does, including the elements of mental health and trauma support for victims, he added.

"It was really great for us to already support True North and its mission and then see to the degree our employees wanted to support this new center (True North) was doing also," Morse said.

The purpose of the $10 million in grant funding was to help organizations accomplish project goals sooner than later.

"We wanted our employees to know the impact they are having on their communities, and this (True North) donation is definitely a good example of that," Morse said.