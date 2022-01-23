ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Thieves steal bell from Grace Baptist Church in Greensboro; ‘We can buy a new bell, but it won’t be that bell’

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RJdb_0dtinarM00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro pastor is speaking out after his church’s bell was stolen.

According to JR Gossett, interim pastor of Grace Baptist Church on Fairfax Road, the bell was stolen on Wednesday night.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Surveillance video from the night shows a gray four-door sedan backing up to the bell. Two people appear to get out, unbolt the bell, tie a rope or chain around it and drag it away.

Gossett was dumbfounded.

“What is someone going to do with a church bell?” he said. “The only thing we could figure was they might sell it for scrap metal but who would have the gall to steal a church bell?”

He says the church would be willing to “forgive and forget” if they can get the bell back.

“It is part of the history of this church and when somebody steals your history, it just shocks you, and breaks your heart,” he said. “You just want to get that back. You know, that’s the main thing, getting it back. We can buy a new bell, but it won’t be that bell. It won’t be our history. It won’t be the bell that has been here for all these years.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

3 people hurt in 2 shootings in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Winston-Salem. Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the police were called to the 2200 block of Providence Point Lane after reports of a shooting. They located a person who had been shot on the scene, and that person was taken to the hospital. No word […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

New details shared in shooting death of North Carolina man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released a detailed summary of its investigation into the shooting death of a Pitt County man on Jan. 1. The information was being delivered to the District Attorney’s office to see what steps would be taken next into the investigation. Brandon Hardy was shot and killed […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Smiley’s Lexington BBQ closing due to road expansion

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Construction is to blame for a popular Lexington restaurant closing its doors. Smiley’s Lexington BBQ announced on Facebook it will shut down the business in a few weeks. This is all because Winston Road is being widened. Customer Bobby Morgan has been sounding the horn for service for the last 30 […]
LEXINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Bell#Baptist#The Bell#Grace Baptist Church#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile
FOX8 News

Meet Major, the High Point garage dog

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Not everyone who works at Porter’s Automotive walks around on two legs. Supervisor Major, the dog, has been showing up to work with owner Dale Porter for about 8 years now. “I hope he appreciates it,” Porter said. “I do take good care of him, and I do feed him well.” […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Guilford County Jail inmate accused of tasing sergeant

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Guilford County Jail is accused of tasing a sergeant while being moved on Wednesday, officials say. Around 9:30 a.m., a sergeant who has been with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years was moving Eric Dwayne Swain Jr., 21, of Roanoke, Virginia, from one location […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy