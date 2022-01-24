ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 egg for the condor at Oregon Zoo’s Jonsson Center

By Tim Steele
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Number 756 came through again.

Just as she did in 2021, California condor No. 756 laid the first egg of the year at the Oregon Zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation . If all goes as hoped, the condor should hatch in March.

Last year 10 condor chicks were raised. There are only about 500 of these endangered birds in the world, zoo officials said.

‘Great hope’: Oregon Zoo condors set record egg-laying pace

A 24/7 video camera is set up to monitor the health of the condor chicks and their parents.

The Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation, located in rural Clackamas County on Metro-owned open land, is where 14 condor pairs are living. But some of the pairs haven’t raised chicks before and condor overseer Kelli Walker said there is a bit of a learning curve.

Oregon Zoo condors

“The younger condor couples might take a few tries to get it right,” Walker said in a statement. “That’s to be expected. We’re monitoring all of the nest areas, and will be checking the eggs to make sure they’re developing correctly.”

Since 2003 more than 70 chicks have hatched at the center, officials said. Several eggs laid by condors at the Oregon Zoo were placed in wild nests to hatch.

