ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos down to 'a few' head-coaching finalists

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QD3Xo_0dtinCs200
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is believed to be among the frontrunners for the Broncos' head-coaching opening. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos could be on the verge of naming their next head coach. Broncos GM George Paton has narrowed his search to just “a few” candidates, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler (Twitter link). It’s not clear who the finalists are, but many around the league believe that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is among the frontrunners.

To date, the Broncos have interviewed at least 10 candidates for their head coaching vacancy:

Quinn, 51, has become a consistent presence in this cycle, popping up with six of the seven clubs looking for a head coach. Beyond the Broncos, the Bears, Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings and Giants have had him in their sights. Quinn surely has his own short list of favorites, one that might exclude the Jaguars since he declined to interview with them during the season. Meanwhile, the Giants job could hold extra appeal for him since he grew up in nearby Morristown, N.J.

Comments / 6

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Bears request second interviews with Dan Quinn, Jim Caldwell

Quinn has been one of the most sought-after candidate of this year’s HC cycle. His work with Dallas’ defense in just one season – seventh in the league in points allowed per game, first in interceptions, to name a few statistics – has put him in line to get another HC gig one year after being fired by the Falcons. Quinn has already scheduled a second interview for the Broncos HC job.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

DC Dan Quinn remaining with Cowboys

The most sought-after candidate in this year’s head coach hiring cycle has taken himself out of consideration for numerous jobs. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed HC-needy teams that he will be staying put in Dallas, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (Twitter link). Six of the nine...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Mayo
milehighsports.com

Nathaniel Hackett’s 2nd Broncos interview goes 9 hours, and Aaron Rodgers hinted he could follow

For the first time in years, it’s an extremely exciting time in Broncos Country. Following six straight years of missing the playoffs, the Broncos are going to have a whirlwind of change this offseason as they hire a new head coach — and assistant coaches too — while also getting a new owner. Oh, and they will almost certainly have a new quarterback, too.
NFL
First Coast News

Broncos hire Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach

DENVER — Nathaniel Hackett, son of a longtime NFL assistant coach and for the past three seasons the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, has been hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, sources confirmed to 9NEWS. A source told 9NEWS it’s a four-year deal. “Us...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL News and Rumors: Latest on Bears, Broncos, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kellen Moore, and more

As we get deeper into the head coach search around the NFL, the news and rumors are picking up steam as each hour of the day goes by. The latest revolves around the Chicago Bears having a difference of opinions, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s future with the Steelers, where Kellen Moore fits into the Cowboys’ plans, and a wild card in the Broncos’ head coach search.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Bengals#Giants#American Football#Espn Com#Cowboys#Dolphins
NESN

Why Ex-NFL QB Strongly Advises Aaron Rodgers Not To Join Broncos

In wake of the Broncos landing their new head coach, many already are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to Denver. Denver on Wednesday night reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers on several occasions has vocalized how highly he thinks of Hackett and the Mile High City should be an attractive quarterback destination for a variety of reasons.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission About Byron Leftwich

Of all the assistant coaches on Bruce Arians’ staff, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears the most likely to get a head coaching job in 2022. And Arians is preparing for that possibility. According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Arians addressed the possibility of Leftwich leaving this past...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Could The Broncos Trade For Both Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams?

The Green Bay Packers could look a lot different in 2022. There is a chance that their two biggest stars, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, both move on this offseason. Could they both end up with the Denver Broncos?. Green Bay is facing some salary cap issues...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hot 97-5

Why Was Peyton Manning In North Dakota Lately?

This is one of those ex-athletes that I find quite entertaining. Peyton Manning - you've seen him on the field countless times in the past, and of course in the Super Bowl. There is also another Manning, Eli, who played professional football and I'm from San Diego, so I will ALWAYS despise him for telling the Chargers back in 2004 that he wouldn't play for them ( he was picked #1 overall by San Diego in the NFL Draft ). I have no hate for Peyton though, I actually think he is pretty entertaining.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy