Broncos down to 'a few' head-coaching finalists

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is believed to be among the frontrunners for the Broncos' head-coaching opening. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos could be on the verge of naming their next head coach. Broncos GM George Paton has narrowed his search to just “a few” candidates, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler (Twitter link). It’s not clear who the finalists are, but many around the league believe that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is among the frontrunners.

To date, the Broncos have interviewed at least 10 candidates for their head coaching vacancy:

Quinn, 51, has become a consistent presence in this cycle, popping up with six of the seven clubs looking for a head coach. Beyond the Broncos, the Bears, Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings and Giants have had him in their sights. Quinn surely has his own short list of favorites, one that might exclude the Jaguars since he declined to interview with them during the season. Meanwhile, the Giants job could hold extra appeal for him since he grew up in nearby Morristown, N.J.