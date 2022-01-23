Boil water notice issued for select Marshall residents
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall issued a boil water notice for some residents due to the repair of a 16″ water main west of Highway 59 in the 1300 block of E. Pinecrest.1 shot, 1 arrested after argument escalates to shooting in Overton
Customers from Bell Street East to Highway 59 will experience no or low water pressure while repairs are being made, this could include Scenic Loop, Calvary Street and Kay Street, this will include businesses on Pinecrest as well, according to the city.
The repairs were scheduled for Jan. 23, and if there are no complications, the repairs are expected to be completed within the same day.
All affected residents should boil their water two minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice is rescinded.
The City of Marshall will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.
The repairs were originally scheduled for Jan. 16, but the city was unable to make the repairs at the time.
