Losing streaks collide when West Virginia plays host to Oklahoma in tonight's 8 o'clock game at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4 Big 12) have lost their past three games while the Sooners (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) have lost four in a row. Oklahoma, which had three wins over top-15 teams in its first 15 games, is 14-9 against WVU in this series with four straight wins and five victories in the past six matchups. That includes back-to-back wins in the Coliseum for a 5-4 record as the visitor. Oklahoma State (6-4) and Baylor (6-4) are the only Big 12 teams with more wins at the Coliseum.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO