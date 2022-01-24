ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

To crossover or not to crossover: BSU talk goes into voting concept entering primary

By By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RafpH_0dtimOQX00

Recently, some Idahoans have called for Democrats and independents to crossover and vote in the upcoming Republican primary in an effort to oust far-right candidates. Idaho is a reliably red state, meaning whoever wins the Republican primary in May is the favorite in November’s election.

The GOP primary, which will be held in May, is a closed election, meaning only registered Republicans can vote, so anyone crossing over would have to register as a Republican. Democrats and independents shouldn’t throw their votes to the GOP, argued David Adler, president of The Alturas Institute. The institute is an Idaho Falls-based nonprofit focused on advancing American democracy.

Adler spoke at Boise State University for a City Club of Boise program on Wednesday night about the upcoming primary.

“I understand the fear factor,” Adler said. “The idea of Democrats crossing over is a flawed strategy and a poor bet.”

New legislation was introduced this month which would move up the deadline for unaffiliated voters to change their party registration. Currently, Republicans and Democrats have until March 11 to change their registration but unaffiliated voters have up until election day.

The bill proposes changing the day to March 11 for unaffiliated voters as well.

Officials from both political parties have come out against the idea of crossover voting. Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party Tom Luna said elections aren’t won by gaming the system, and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel has said the move would ultimately hurt the Democratic Party and lower registration numbers.

“Frankly, if you truly cared about the battle for ‘the soul of the Republican Party,’ you wouldn’t advocate for non-Republicans to infiltrate our party and skew the results,” Luna wrote in November in an Idaho Press guest opinion . “You have to get involved in the political process. That means rolling up your sleeves and doing the hard work of actually working for the candidate of your choice.”

For Adler, the tactic is flawed because moderate Republicans in the Gem State have taken some similar positions and voted similarly on issues as those in the far-right wing of the party.

An example, he said, is the “Add the Words” movement to add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the Idaho Human Rights Act.

The change has been introduced in the Legislature almost every year for the past 16 years ; the one time it got a full hearing, it died on a party-line vote.

The Republican Party is the preeminent party in the state and giving the party more votes will strengthen their statewide position, Adler said.

As of this month, 53.6% of all registered voters in the state were Republicans and only 13.6% were Democrats; 31.3% were unaffiliated, according to records kept by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.

Plus the simple question remains of whether the move is necessary.

Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor. Current Gov. Brad Little has not announced he is running for re-election, but has raised more than $1 million for his campaign, according to campaign finance reports.

“Gov. Little is not likely to have any trouble dispatching Janice McGeachin,” Adler said.

And if not? “That’s their choice,” Adler said. “(If) the policies under a McGeachin governorship … turn out to turn their stomachs … would voters not say to themselves, ‘Maybe I don’t want to be part of that party that would elect that candidate.’”

If Democrats crossover, there will be no “day of atonement,” Adler said.

Adler has taught at all three Idaho universities and his writings have been quoted by entities such as the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the Alturas Institute.

The election hasn’t happened yet, so anything can happen, but political party affiliation can become very ingrained.

“The thing about party identification is that it becomes very wrapped up in someone’s identity,” Boise State University research scholar Matthew May said.

Crossover voting can be sincere or strategic, according to May. Sincere crossover voters believe the other side is likely to win and vote for which candidate they would prefer. Strategic crossover voters vote for the candidate they believe their party would have an easier time beating.

“If you’re in a single-party dominant state like Idaho, where once you get through the primary the odds are you know which way the general election will pan out, then the primary election becomes more or less the point you have to influence the outcome of the overall election,” May said.

Republicans have been dominant in the state for decades, so it is perhaps difficult for many to imagine that changing.

However, in the mid-1990s, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico were more Republican. Luna, the Republican chairman, recently told Politico each of the states were then fast-growing with Republican infighting, similar to how Idaho is now. Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico are now blue states.

Those three states are examples of how urbanized areas tend to become bluer over time, May said.

“We do kind of see that a little in Idaho with Ada County,” May said. “Boise is generally more Democratic whereas you move further west out in Ada County, towards Meridian, Eagle and Star, that’s usually more red. ... Whether or not it’s happening at a rate that necessarily can shift that culture here in Idaho, it’s a little early to say.”

Republican infighting likely will be a part of this year’s election. In particular, McGeachin and Little faced off twice over the course of 2021 because McGeachin signed executive orders when Little was out of state that he then reversed.

Last fall, former President Donald Trump endorsed McGeachin.

At Wednesday’s seminar, City Club of Boise Treasurer Darwin Roy contended Democrats could vote with their party in the fall after voting for the moderate candidate in the GOP primary.

“It does no damage to their vote in the fall,” Roy said. “We know that Republicans are willing to vote for Janice McGeachin … against a very good Democratic candidate.”

Long term, Adler said if McGeachin was elected, voters would associate her candidacy with the Republican Party.

As chairman of the Republican Party, Luna said on Friday that he was comfortable with her on the ballot.

“Janice McGeachin is a long-term Republican. ... If the Republicans choose her as our nominee, she’ll be the next governor. And it will be the Republican Party that will decide if that’s who we want as our candidate,” Luna said. “We don’t need the Democrats to try to come in and save us from ourselves.”

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Press

Idaho Supreme Court rejects all four legislative redistricting challenges

The Idaho Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision this afternoon, has rejected all four challenges to the state's new legislative redistricting plan. The justices were unanimous in their decision, which was authored by Justice John Stegner. Still pending is a challenge of the congressional redistricting plan. The court's full 24-page decision is online here. The four challenges came from Ada and Canyon counties; the chairmen of two of Idaho's Native American tribes; Pocatello resident Spencer Stucki and political candidate Branden Durst. "We hold that Petitioners have failed to meet their burden of showing that the Commission unreasonably determined that eight county splits were necessary to afford Idaho’s citizens equal protection of the law. Therefore, Petitioners have failed to demonstrate that Plan L-3 violates either the state or federal constitutions," the decision stated.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

New CWI president wows lawmakers in budget pitch

BOISE — From teaching math at a small, rural Arizona high school to heading the Harvard Innovation Lab, Gordon Jones says he saw over and over again the value of learning by doing and working. Now the new president of the College of Western Idaho, he told lawmakers in his first budget pitch Wednesday – with just 13 days on the job – that community colleges bring together “tremendous affordability, access, with what most students tell us they want from higher education.” That, he said,...
Idaho Press

Bill would require shorter Idaho legislative sessions

BOISE — Saying Idahoans don’t want a full-time Legislature, an eastern Idaho senator on Wednesday re-introduced his bill that overwhelmingly passed the Senate last year — but died in the House without a hearing — to require legislative sessions to end in March. Last year’s session, the longest in state history, ran 311 days and didn’t officially end until Nov. 17. “I think we have to re-establish that we are...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Giddings says she no longer has documents related to public records lawsuit

BOISE — Idaho state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, last year acknowledged having access to documents that are now at the center of a public records lawsuit. Giddings, who is running for lieutenant governor, denied having the documents last week. In an email to supporters, she said she’s the target of a politically motivated “nuisance lawsuit” involving a public records request “for records that don’t exist.” In a text message...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
State
Colorado State
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Elections
Idaho Press

Funding higher ed: Lawmakers weigh budgets for universities

BOISE — Boise State University President Marlene Tromp fielded repeated questions about “social justice programming” as she pitched her university’s budget to state lawmakers on Tuesday and all of Idaho’s public college and university presidents pressed for improved funding. Last year, the Idaho House killed a budget for higher education in the state that had coasted through the Senate, holding out for a new version that included slashing $2.5 million for what Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, on Tuesday called “wasteful spending on social justice, diversity,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Senate GOP condemns Durst after confrontation

BOISE — Idaho Senate Republicans have issued a strongly worded statement, signed by every member of Senate GOP leadership, condemning the actions of former state Sen. Branden Durst, now a candidate for state schools superintendent, in confronting and threatening retaliation against a senator after a Senate panel declined to introduce Durst’s proposed bill. “It is clear ... that Mr. Durst acted inappropriately in this situation,” said the statement issued late Friday, condemning his “bad behavior.” ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Congressional redistricting arguments focus on timing, precincts

BOISE — Idaho Supreme Court justices heard arguments Monday in the sole challenge of the state’s new congressional redistricting plan, and they focused on when the redistricting commission’s 90-day timeclock started running and whether or not it’s OK to split six voting precincts in Ada County between the state’s two congressional districts. GOP activist Chris Pentico, represented by attorney Edward Dindinger, wants the high court to overturn the new congressional plan, C-3, and contends the only plan that meets all legal requirements is a different...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Liberty Dogs plan rally against tent city protest, protesters respond with potluck

The group of the unhoused community occupying the old Ada County Courthouse lawn has gained attention from the community and not all of it has been supportive. In response to the occupation, a local group called the Idaho Liberty Dogs has planned a rally on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cecil D Andrus Park, in opposition of tent cities, Boise Mutual Aid, and the Black Lives Matter movement. The Idaho Liberty Dogs are also calling for the recall of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. ...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Ilana Rubel
Idaho Press

Top official defends Idaho's education system to lawmakers

BOISE — A top Idaho education official on Monday gave a full-throated defense of the state’s public education system that in recent years has come under attack by far-right-wing lawmakers seeking to cut financial support. Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich told the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee that the state’s education system is directly responsible for Idaho’s economic success that this year includes a record budget surplus of $1.9 billion. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Candidates for Idaho secretary of state at odds over grant funding in 2020 election

Originally published on Jan. 20 at IdahoCapitalSun.com As the primary election for statewide candidates approaches in May, one Republican legislator who is running for Idaho secretary of state has made allegations that Facebook tried to influence Idaho elections a centerpiece of her campaign. But county clerks across the state want to make it clear that was not what happened in the 2020 election. Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, introduced a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

House passes teacher health insurance bill, sends to Senate

BOISE — Major legislation to bring school districts employees’ health care coverage up to the same standard as that of state employees passed the Idaho House Monday on a 55-14 vote, after an hour of overwhemingly positive debate. “Y’know, 16 years ago I ran for the Legislature, and before I ran I never did check to see how much they paid us or what the benefits were,” Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, told the House. “I was surprised when I got here that I got...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Caldwell trustees approve temporary mask mandate

Originally published Jan. 24 on IdahoEdNews.org. CALDWELL — Responding to high staff and student absence rates, Caldwell School District trustees voted in favor of a temporary mask mandate on Monday. The district-wide mask mandate lasts until either Feb. 14 or until student absences improve, at a level defined by Caldwell Superintendent Shalene French and other school administrators. ...
CALDWELL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossover Voting#Legislature#Campaign Finance#Bsu#Democrats#Gop#The Alturas Institute#American#Boise State University#House#The Democratic Party#The Republican Party#Non Republicans
Idaho Press

Idaho high school graduation rate falls to 4-year low

Originally published Jan. 26 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho’s 2021 high school graduation rate fell to 80.1% after a year rocked by COVID-19. The number represents a 2% drop from 2020, when the rate climbed from 80.7% in 2019 to 82.1%. The State Board of Education in April of 2020 directed schools to close through the end of that academic year to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some learning shifted online, but...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Eye on Boise: BSU survey finds strong, statewide support for full-day kindergarten

BOISE — Results from the latest Boise State University Public Policy Survey were released on Friday, and as usual, there’s plenty there to ponder. Among the data points: 68.3% of Idahoans favor state funding for full-day kindergarten. “Support was over 60% for all party identifications, showing that there is strong support for full-day kindergarten in Idaho,” said Matthew May, research scholar and director of survey research for Boise State University’s School of Public Service. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Crisis standards of care reactivated across Treasure Valley

Idaho officials have activated crisis standards of care in three health districts located in the southern portion of the state. Central District Health, Southwest District Health, and South Central District Health are part of the order due to staffing and blood shortages, according to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare news release. “The highly contagious omicron variant has thrown us a curve ball (sic),” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

A pandemic casualty? North Idaho woman dies in ER while awaiting ICU bed

MOSCOW — It was the evening of Jan. 6 when Katherine Ripley’s husband, Ian, noticed something was wrong with his wife. The Moscow couple called 911. Katie walked into the ambulance on her own, talking with Ian and EMTs. A few hours later, she was incoherent. Ripley, 33, was battling a severe case of pneumonia. Over the next 20 hours, her family searched for an intensive care unit bed that could accommodate her needs in Idaho, Montana or Washington. Only a day later, she died...
MOSCOW, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Idaho Press

Average Idaho teacher salary hits all-time high

Originally published Jan. 24 on IdahoEdNews.orgIdaho’s average K-12 teacher salary has hit an all-time high. The number climbed to $53,100 in 2021-22, state data show, wiping out last year’s temporary drop and resuming a years-long upward trend. The average peaked at 51,691 in 2019-20, but fell by almost $900 last school year after the pandemic prompted a temporary statewide salary freeze. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

West Ada School District votes to no longer notify parents of classroom COVID-19 exposures

Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org.West Ada, Idaho’s largest school district, will no longer notify students when their classroom peers test positive for COVID-19. Trustees voted 3-2 Monday to nix the requirement. The three newcomer board members — Lori Frasure, Angie Redford and Rusty Coffelt — approved the move. Trustees Amy Johnson and Rene Ozuna opposed it. Supporters of ending the practice said many people already assume that they’re exposed...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Press

Major boost in funding for teachers' health insurance clears House panel

BOISE — Legislation that would allow public school districts to shift from private health insurance carriers onto the state’s self-funded plan – bringing teachers up to the same level of health coverage as state employees – has cleared a House committee, with supporters calling the bill a “game-changer” for Idaho’s ability to hire and retain teachers. “Currently we’re seeing nearly 50% of Idaho’s educator workforce actively considering leaving employment in the districts,” Idaho Education Association Executive Director Paul Stark told the House Judiciary Committee last...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Flag rules, Constitution, religion figure in Senate debate over 'Day of Tears' abortion resolution

BOISE — A “Day of Tears” abortion resolution passed the Idaho Senate on Friday, but only after substantial debate both for and against, centering not only on abortion but on the Constitution, religion, and the rules for lowering the American flag to half-staff. The resolution, SR 101, sponsored by Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene with 12 Senate GOP co-sponsors, recognizes “in perpetuity” Jan. 22, the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision, as the “Day of Tears in Idaho,” and encourages Idahoans...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
75
Followers
206
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy