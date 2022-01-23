La Crosse County Highway Department to give tours and updates to county board

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT)- The La Crosse County Highway Department is hosting a tour of its facilities in West Salem for members of the La Crosse County Board.

The Tour will also include a presentation from the Highway Commissioner, Joe Langeber on future plans.

News 8 Now will be in attendance and will update you on what the La Crosse County Highway Department plans to do in the future

