La Crosse Express Care to start providing COVID-19 vaccines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Starting tomorrow the La Crosse ExpressCare will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

The express care clinic is located in the Village Shopping Center, and the vaccines will be for scheduled appointments only.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm, Saturday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and Sunday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.

To schedule an appointment, call (608)-775-VAXX.

