Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW Television Shows

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Rampage – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC – 3,595 sold. SmackDown – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – 6,555 sold. AEW Rampage – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington,...

PWMania

Roman Reigns Shares His Thoughts On The Jon Moxley – Bully Ray Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Jon Moxley’s promo from the January 19th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite and said that Moxley should’ve given AEW fans “a bit of an apology.”. During an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, WWE Universal Champion...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Could Be Out of Action For Most of 2022 Due To Injury

During the January 25th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, commentator Vic Joseph announced that Odyssey Jones recently underwent surgery to correct a ruptured patella tendon. While the surgery was said to be a success, Jones is expected to be out of action for most of the year. Jones injured his...
WWE
Washington State
Financial World

Ronda Rousey's come back and Becky Lynch's reaction

PWInsider reported that: "At least one WWE officer flew after the TV episode last week to California to meet Rousey." And it also added: "We can also confirm that, according to WWE sources, Rousey's makeup artist and stylist, when he last worked for WWE, Abraham Esparza, will be at PPV, Royal Rumble, and Raw this week.
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Comments On Ronda Rousey Possibly Returning To WWE

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has responded to reports on Ronda Rousey possibly returning to WWE. As we’ve noted, Rousey is rumored to return to WWE in the near future, possibly at the Royal Rumble. Lynch took to Twitter and responded to a tweet on Rousey possibly returning to the ring soon, and taunted Rousey with the RAW Women’s Title.
WWE
thevillagerny.com

Rock Autism Produces Television Show

Photo Caption: Locally produced, ‘Setlist’ is “an inspiring true story about a family of touring musicians that overcame adversity, substance abuse, incarceration and death by rocking on stage together. It will premier in Buffalo sometime in February and in Los Angeles on March 5,2022.TheshowisbasedonthelifeofbrothersMax (front, right), Sonny (front, left) and their father, Marc Muscato (far back). A family of musicians and found- ers of Rock Autism and Rock Autism Music Festival.” (Also pictured, Kyle Seyer, who is the bass player in the series.)
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
PWMania

Video: Michelle McCool And AJ Styles Comment On Their Finishing Moves

A topic of discussion among wrestling fans for years has been similarities between AJ Styles’ Styles Clash finisher and Michelle McCool’s Faithbreaker finisher. Styles and McCool both appeared on WWE’s The Bump earlier today, and were asked about the moves. Host Kayla Braxton noted how there are...
WWE
PWMania

Randy Orton Says He Had To ‘Roll With The Punches’ During Storyline With The Fiend

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Randy Orton talked about his storyline with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt from 2020-2021:. “Rolling with the punches is something that I realized, more recently than not, if I just accept that I’m out of control of some of these situations and I’m talking about the business right now, if I just take what they give me and do it to the best of my ability…I was doing Fiend stuff a year ago. That was hard. Some of that was rough. They put me in the burn mask one week and the next week I’m out of it and my skin healed. It’s tough. Then you go to, who you would imagine you go to when you have a gripe, and go, ‘Hey, I can’t do this. Aren’t they gonna….’ [Vince impression], ‘Just do it. It’s going to work.’ ‘Okay.’ Roll with the punches. You go out there and do your best job. Even though I’m lighting a dead guy on fire and he’s the babyface…I had a very hard time trying to make that real, but I feel like I did a good enough job to where even though it was a little cringe-worthy for some people, because I really tried to believe I was going through this, I think it helped people buy into it a little bit more while we were suspending that reality and trying to make them believe like they would if they were watching the most recent Halloween movie. They want to believe and be entertained so, the more I can accept that and make it real and make it something that I’m feeling and not just words that some 22-year-old writer wrote on paper for me, if I believe it and make it mine, I can get them to believe. That’s what kind of changed with my promos.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

MJF vs. CM Punk Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Following a long promo battle between the pair on this week’s “Beach Break” themed episode of Dynamite, it was confirmed that CM Punk and MJF will go one-on-one next week on AEW Dynamite. Despite Punk being ready for the match to happen this week, even coming out...
WWE
PWMania

Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Tommaso Ciampa returned to WWE NXT on this week’s show and will team with NXT Champion Bron Breakker next Tuesday night for what appears to be a big Handicap Match. Breakker has been feuding with Legado del Fantasma for a few weeks now, likely for a title match against Santos Escobar at Vengeance Day on Tuesday, February 15. After an in-ring altercation, this week’s NXT saw Escobar challenge Breakker to find a tag team partner for next week, or face Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a Handicap Match. At the end of the show, Breakker was leaving to the parking lot when a SUV pulled up and Legado del Fantasma jumped out. They stalked Breakker but before a fight could break out, Ciampa appeared and stood with Breakker. Breakker mentioned that a 2-on-3 match sounds good for next week, and Legado del Fantasma then drove away. NXT went off the air with Breakker and Ciampa shaking hands.
WWE
PWMania

Sami Zayn Comments On His Contractual Status With WWE

During an interview with Les Anti Pods de la Lutte, Sami Zayn confirmed reports that he signed a new contract with WWE:. “Yes, it’s true. Honestly, I don’t know how people on the internet find this kind of information, but yes, it’s true, I just signed for a few years and I’m really happy. My contract was almost over, they were interested in me staying, I wanted to stay, so it was no more complicated than that. It’s not the first time I’ve said it, but I’m really happy with my role with the company in recent years, especially the last year, year and a half. I’m doing the best job of my career, especially in terms of my character. I don’t know why people were really surprised. They have an idea in their heads that everyone in WWE is unhappy being there, unhappy with their role, that they want more or feel oppressed, or I don’t know what. For me, I’m really happy with my role and I can’t wait to see what I’m going to be able to do in the next few years.”
WWE
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Signs With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher (real name Jack Claffey) has been announced as the newest signee to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a bare-knuckle fighting promotion based out of the United Kingdom. Earlier this week, BKFC announced via their Facebook page that Gallagher would be making his debut in mid-2022.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Responds To Fans Who Expected Him To Debut With AEW This Week

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was the special Beach Break edition, and it took place from Cleveland, OH. Given that the show took place from Cleveland many fans expected former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano to appear at the show, but that didn’t happen. Following Beach Break the...
WWE
PWMania

Diamond Dallas Page Speaks Out On Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) gave some insight into what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan are like behind the scenes while doing an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. The WWE Hall of Famer has wrestled for both promoters. Here are the highlights:. McMahon:. “I think Vince...
WWE

