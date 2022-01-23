ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Six people found dead in home on Milwaukee’s north side

By Stephen Cohn
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office has found a sixth body at the scene overnight.

MILWAUKEE (TMJ4) — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office confirms that five people died Sunday on the city’s north side.

In a Sunday night news conference , police said that they were performing a welfare check near 21st and Wright about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said a motive was unknown, but said there are no further threats to the community.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, which is when police said they expect the victims to be identified.

Officers would not comment on the relationship between the individual Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee’s Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the deaths “horrific.”

“Whatever the circumstances, we must share the grief of those who have lost loved ones,” Johnson said in a statement.

With 13 homicides already reported in the city in 2022, Johnson said: “It is important not to feel numbed by the ongoing violence in our community. A horrible crime has again occurred, and it is not a movie or a fictional account. These victims died in our city, in one of our neighborhoods.”

Anyone with information on the deaths or the investigation is asked to call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

Steven Guzman
4d ago

Everyone out here still defending the new mayor's plan to stop all the violent crime and killings?🤔Dont worry District Attorney John Chisholm already printing deals for criminals.He might have pre plea deals now before crimes even get committed🤫

