ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

2 Victorville teens among 5 people killed on High Desert roads within days

By Charlie McGee, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zce1A_0dtiki6D00

Five people, including two teenagers from Victorville, died in a series of incidents and accidents authorities say took place on High Desert roads last week, though the coroner has released only a few details in each case.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Division disclosed the deaths on its website. It tied them to four incidents between Wednesday and Saturday. One was at an intersection in Twentynine Palms; the other three happened on freeways in Apple Valley, Phelan and Hesperia, including the single-car crash that killed the two Victorville teenagers.

Barry Alan Absec, a 40-year-old man from Chino, was the first person killed in the series of events.

The California Highway Patrol said officers from its Victorville station responded to a call  at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of State Route 138 and State Route 2 in Phelan, where the coroner says Absec was declared dead on the scene about 15 minutes later.

This intersection of the state highways is in a sparse area of unincorporated Phelan. The Mountain Top Café and a group of telecommunication towers are the closest nearby commercial sites amid surrounding desert and mountains.

The second death came early Thursday in Twentynine Palms.

Christiellen Rodrigues Almeida, a 47-year-old Twentynine Palms resident, was described as the passenger of a vehicle who died Thursday morning.

CHP said its Morongo station dispatched officers at 6:15 a.m. to the intersection of Indian Trail and Morongo Road, near a large solar farm in an otherwise sparse area of desert flatland. Almeida was declared dead at the scene more than two hours later, at 8:37 a.m., for reasons undisclosed by the coroner. It was unclear whether the car had been involved in a collision.

Two more deaths came Friday evening in Apple Valley.

A pair of teenagers from Victorville, described only as 17-year-old Hispanic males, died in what the coroner described as a single-vehicle rollover on northbound Interstate 15, near Wild Wash Road.

CHP said officers from its Victorville station responded to the scene at 8:25 p.m. Friday. One teen was declared dead at the scene nearly 30 minutes later, the coroner said, and the second was declared dead about 10 minutes after that in Victor Valley Global Medical Center’s emergency room.

The fifth death disclosed by the coroner came early Saturday.

CHP said its Victorville station dispatched officers at 3:55 a.m. to I-15, near the highway’s crossover with Main Street in Hesperia.

About 25 minutes later, at 4:20 a.m., an unidentified driver was declared dead on the scene. It was unclear whether the vehicle had crashed.

A coroner spokesman said the highway patrol stations are “the agencies handling the investigation” in each case. An active investigation is a common reason cited by law enforcement for not providing details on incidents to the public.

The coroner, which went from being an independent agency to a division of the county sheriff’s department in 2006, told the Daily Press it isn’t authorized to release details beyond its online disclosures. The CHP stations investigating each death couldn’t be reached Sunday for further information.

Charlie McGee covers the city of Barstow and its surrounding communities for the Daily Press. He is also a Report for America corps member with the GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world. McGee may be reached at 760-955-5341 or cmcgee@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ bycharliemcgee .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 2 Victorville teens among 5 people killed on High Desert roads within days

Comments / 6

ariesx3
3d ago

Losing a child is the most horrific nightmare come true. I’m so extremely sorry to hear of such great loss to all families. R.I.P. 🕊 Love Is Eternal💛💫 So sad 😭 Hope all families get some help with Child Loss grief whenever ready. I know, because my own young son” went on ahead of me and his brother. Sending purest love, support and understanding 💔💔💔💔🕊😭

Reply
2
tina Camacho
4d ago

Very sorry for your loss . Our prayers go out to all the families. .

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Phelan, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Accidents
City
Barstow, CA
Hesperia, CA
Accidents
City
Apple Valley, CA
Hesperia, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Chino, CA
City
Victorville, CA
City
Hesperia, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Six law enforcement officers shot in major US cities in less than 48 hours as violent crime keeps surging

Police and law enforcement officers continue to be the victims of a violent trend, as six officers were the victims of gun violence over just the past two days. Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis; a Milwaukee sheriff's deputy was shot several times during a traffic stop Wednesday evening; and, three more police officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, in separate instances, authorities said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Desert#Traffic Accident#State Route 138#State Route 2#Chp#Morongo#Hispanic
CBS News

Biden and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speak amid Russia's military buildup

President Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday afternoon as Russia's military buildup near Ukraine heightens tensions in the region. A White House readout of the call said Mr. Biden "reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine." The call comes a day after the U.S. delivered a response to Russia's demands, suggesting some room for progress on things like arms control in Europe, but remaining firm on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

2K+
Followers
296
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy