A dry start to the workweek; could see rain/snow return for Tuesday

Overnight, will be dry and cold, but just not as frigid as the last few evenings. As the high begins to shift offshore, the thermometer will respond slightly, and hold in the lower to mid-30s. As it stands now, a deepening area of low pressure is looking to stay further out in the ocean, so the heaviest snow still looks to stay across Delaware and Southern Maryland with not much snow across much of the region. Snow amounts look to range from a trace to possibly up to 4 four inches along the Eastern shore of Maryland. In addition to the snow aspect of the system, the WDVM weather team will also have to watch for increasing winds and plunging temperatures as the storm lifts out of the area on Saturday evening. Dangerously cold wind chills are likely Saturday night and blowing snow may create very poor visibilities. Sunday, chilled sunshine is expected to make a return along with dry weather. While the start of next week is looking cold, by mid-to-late week, a nice warm-up is in the cards, with the temperatures rebounding dramatically to the upper 40s and lower 50s for next Thursday!

DELAWARE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO