ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A dry start to the workweek; could see rain/snow return for Tuesday

By Brittany Ward
localdvm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Sunday! High pressure will begin to move into the area from the south, while a clipper system will be moving through from the northwest. Clouds will continue to increase as we head into the evening. As these systems begin to move out of the area, there is another chance for...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
localdvm.com

Light snow at best Friday night into Saturday

Our chance to see moderate amounts of snow are falling as the system appears to push further out to sea, but any veering of the system could bring more or fewer impacts to the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake. The most significant snow with this system will be along the Jersey shoreline up to Cape Cod. At best, our region will see light snow with another cool down for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

A little snow on the way for Friday

Overnight, will be dry and cold, but just not as frigid as the last few evenings. As the high begins to shift offshore, the thermometer will respond slightly, and hold in the lower to mid-30s. As it stands now, a deepening area of low pressure is looking to stay further out in the ocean, so the heaviest snow still looks to stay across Delaware and Southern Maryland with not much snow across much of the region. Snow amounts look to range from a trace to possibly up to 4 four inches along the Eastern shore of Maryland. In addition to the snow aspect of the system, the WDVM weather team will also have to watch for increasing winds and plunging temperatures as the storm lifts out of the area on Saturday evening. Dangerously cold wind chills are likely Saturday night and blowing snow may create very poor visibilities. Sunday, chilled sunshine is expected to make a return along with dry weather. While the start of next week is looking cold, by mid-to-late week, a nice warm-up is in the cards, with the temperatures rebounding dramatically to the upper 40s and lower 50s for next Thursday!
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News

Metro Detroit to see prolonged, widespread snow, rain next week

It could get sloppy in southeast Michigan next week as forecasts put widespread rain, snow, freezing rain or some of everything in the area as a large low pressure system moves across the eastern United States. Starting late Tuesday or Wednesday, there is a "good chance" that a cold front...
DETROIT, MI
CBS San Francisco

No Rain In Forecast; Dry January Returns San Francisco To Parched Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After ending last year with a series of storms that helped ease the grip of an extreme drought, Mother Nature has turn off the spigot for the San Francisco Bay Area, returning the region to bone-dry conditions. No rain is in the forecast for the remainder of the month almost guaranteeing a top 10 driest January for San Francisco. The National Weather Service said that San Francisco has had just 0.61 of an inch this month. The top 10 driest Januarys, the weather service said, have come in order 2015, 2014, 1920, 1976, 2013, 1984, 1852, 1985,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy