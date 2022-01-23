ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Four Columbus City Schools go remote Monday

By Daniel Griffin
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Columbus City Schools will switch to remote learning Monday due to a high number of staff absences.

On Sunday, the district announced the following schools will not hold in-person classes on Jan. 24:

  • Dominion Middle School
  • Independence High School
  • Moler (K-6)
  • Wedgewood Middle School

Staff is expected to report to these schools as scheduled.

In addition, classes for North Linden Elementary School are canceled due to a heating issue at the school.

All other schools in the district will report for in-person learning as scheduled.

Middle school practices and games at the affected schools are canceled. All other athletic events and practices will be held as scheduled.

