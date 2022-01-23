Hyatt Hotels Corporation Stock (H): $110 Price Target From Macquarie

The stock price of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) – a fully integrated commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies – fell by over 25% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Epizyme announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 56,666,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.50 per share, before underwriting discounts. In addition, Epizyme granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8.5 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Epizyme.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO