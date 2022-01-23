Hyatt Hotels Corporation Stock (H): $110 Price Target From Macquarie

The stock price of Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) increased by 2.88% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) – a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks – increased by 2.88% today. Investors responded positively to Energous announcing that its 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter has received regulatory approval from the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the country’s technology regulatory body, for RF-based power transfer at any distance. And the approval in Canada follows similar recent 1W WattUp PowerBridge approvals in the U.S., Europe, and India, and expands Energous’ reach of its growing global ecosystem of wireless power transfer technology ideal for IoT deployments in markets such as retail, industrial and medical.
