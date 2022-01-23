ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Department orders family of embassy staff to leave Ukraine

By Emma Bowman
 4 days ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he greets embassy staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on Jan. 19. The State Department is ordering family members of embassy staff to leave. Alex Brandon/Pool via AFP via Getty Images

The State Department ordered the family members of staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, to leave the country, as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grow.

The department is also allowing the departure of nonessential embassy employees, it said in an updated travel advisory issued on Sunday evening.

Citing a "continued threat of Russian military action," the State Department said that "U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options."

Russia currently has more than 100,000 troops stationed near the Ukrainian border.

In a briefing call, senior State Department officials did not specify any reasons behind the timing of the new travel advisory, but repeatedly emphasized the Biden administration's comments last week that a Russian invasion could happen at any moment.

The department would not say how many Americans or embassy staff are in Ukraine.

"There are reports Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine," the advisory read. "The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine's borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice."

Any Russian military action in Ukraine, the department said, would severely impact the embassy's ability to assist U.S. citizens in departing the country as well as other consular services.

A senior U.S. official said on Sunday that the U.S. is conducting the drawdown "out of an abundance of caution," and that Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions remain unknown.

U.S. officials say it's possible that Russia could mount a "false flag" operation to justify an invasion.

The travel advisory comes a day after the U.K. said it had intelligence that Russia was plotting to install a pro-Kremlin leader in Ukraine.

Russia denies it is planning to invade Ukraine.

The news also follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in which they failed to come to a diplomatic agreement on the Ukraine crisis, but left the door open to continue talks.

Related
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Ukrainian schools grapple with hoax bomb alerts amid Russia tension

KYIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - "How much explosives do you think can fit in this one?" asked a Ukrainian bomb disposal expert, holding up a blue-and-yellow owl mascot in front of astonished pupils attending emergency drills at their school in Kyiv on Thursday. Law enforcers organised the training after a...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Biden planning to ‘maximise pain’ for Russia if it invades Ukraine

The United States is preparing a sweeping tranche of economic sanctions to “maximize pain in the Kremlin” if Russia invades Ukraine, The Independent has been told by a US government source. These could include blocking financial transfers from Russia’s three biggest banks, two additional sources said. Some 100,000 Russian troops are believed to have been deployed by Moscow to Ukraine’s border with Belarus. British armed forces minister, James Heappey, has said that Russian forces are already in Ukraine. Experts on the region said that an invasion was now more probable than not. The first US official quoted above said...
POLITICS
The Independent

US embassy in Ukraine urges American citizens to leave country amid Russia tensions

The United States’ Embassy in Ukraine urged all American citizens to leave Ukraine on Wednesday because of the increased threat of Russia invading in the country.“The US Embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options,” a message from the embassy said. “US citizens wishing to depart Ukraine currently have multiple options via commercial flights from all Ukrainian international airports.”The embassy said it would remain open to process US passports and reports of citizens’ births abroad, as well as to provide repatriation for citizens who cannot afford to purchase a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Russia
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin warned of ‘enormous consequences’ as Biden says Russian invasion would change world

Joe Biden has said there would be “enormous consequences” globally if Russia invaded Ukraine.An estimated 100,000 or so Russian troops are amassed on the Ukraine border. Mr Biden said if Vladimir Putin were to order them to move in “it would be the largest invasion since World War II, it would change the world.”He added: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade ... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Sources told the Independent that the United States was preparing economic sanctions aiming to “maximise...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

If war is coming, the West must decide how far it will go to defend Ukraine against Russia

The U.S. State Department urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, as Russia's military buildup at the border shows no sign of dissipating. Russia has repeatedly denied it is preparing to invade its neighbor Ukraine, despite stationing around 100,000 Russian troops at various locations along the border, according to Ukrainian and Western officials.
MILITARY
