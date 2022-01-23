Man Exposes Self To Child at Library

A flasher targeted a child at the library and a neighbor found a body in a Chillicothe Street apartment. We break down the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Neighbor Discovers Body on Chillicothe Street

A neighbor found a resident of the Hurth Apartments cold and unresponsive on the floor.

Police notified the coroner’s office and they released the body to the funeral home of the family’s choosing.

Officers took information for a report.

Under the Influence

At 1:46 am, a caller reported an apparently high man dancing around near Wendy’s on Gallia Street. The man left before the police arrived.

Police responded to a report of a man ‘talking out of his head’ on the front steps of a Kendall Avenue apartment. Police took the man into custody.

Suspicious Doritos Spotted

A Farley Square resident reported some unusual snack activity at a neighbor’s apartment. The neighbor is currently in residential treatment and the apartment should be empty.

However, the neighbor spotted a bag of Doritos and some lunch mean sitting in an open window.

Police said no one was inside.

Flasher Targets Child at Library

A man exposed himself to a child at the Portsmouth Public Library just before 4 pm. The man was described as wearing all black.

He left the building before the police arrived. They took information for a report.

Porch Pirate Hits Coles Blvd.

At 7 pm, police responded to a report of someone stealing a package off the porch of a Coles Blvd. residence. Officers took information for a report.

Man with Knife Spotted in Wayne Hills

A Wayne Avenue caller reported a man in all black with a big knife going door to door. Police could not locate him.

Nursing Home Throwdown

Officers responded to a local nursing home for a report of one resident striking another. A woman allegedly went into another’s room and started yelling and throwing things. The woman was hit with a water bottle.

No marks were observed on the victim.

Three ODs on 18th Street

Officers responded to a report of three people overdosing on 18th Street just after 10 pm. Two had left before police arrived. The fire department revived a third man who refused further medical treatment.

He said he had hip surgery scheduled in the morning.