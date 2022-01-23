No Help From CPS After Child Sex Assault Report

Police had a hard time getting help after a report of a sexual assault involving a child and officers investigate a missing teenager. We break down the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Dangerously High on High Street

Just before noon, a High Street caller reported a man unconscious on the ground near a carport. The caller gave the man two doses of Narcan but could not revive him. Portsmouth ambulance responded to the scene and was able to revive the man.

Teenager Missing

A worried mom contacted officers to report her 18-year-old son missing.

Police conferred with Adams County officials who said he had also been reported missing by a rehab facility.

Fight at the Self-Checkout

Officers answered a call to Kroger on Gay Street for people fighting at the self-checkout.

Officers confirmed an open warrant on a man and transported him to the Scioto County Jail.

Children Services Refuse To Respond after Report of Child Sex Offense

Police said Children Services in both Jackson and Scioto County were requested to respond after a report of a child sex offense came in at 5 pm.

Officers spoke with representatives of both agencies to no avail. Police said the victim’s parents made arrangements for the child to stay in a different location for the night.

Unwanted Guests

At 11:30 pm, police responded to a report of unwanted people arguing with employees at the Holiday Inn. People were refusing to leave the lobby, claiming an employee said they could stay but the clerk wanted them to leave. They agreed to leave at the manager’s request.

Officers spoke to a suspicious person at Jenkins Sunoco just before 1 am. Police arrested him for criminal trespass.

Kids in Danger?

At 8 pm, officers responded to a report that a woman had kicked her daughter out of her 17th Street home and that there was no food in the house.

Police spoke to the mom who said the girl was not home. They observed there was plenty of food in the home and that the house was clean and other children there appeared to be healthy and clean.

The mother called the girl in question who said she was okay and on her way home.

Catalytic Converter Theft

Just after 8 am, a Harrisonville Avenue caller reported a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.

Police took information for a report.