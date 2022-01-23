ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health officials warn about counterfeit N95, KN95 masks

By Kelly Rule
fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - The CDC says about 60 percent of the KN95 masks that they evaluated over the last two years were counterfeit and not working the way they are supposed to. The good news is the CDC did compile a list of the counterfeit masks they came across and put it...

www.fox29.com

