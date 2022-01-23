ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Virginia Tech public health panel reflects on COVID-19 pandemic

By Kavya Sundarapandian, assistant news editor
Collegiate Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Jan. 20, a panel of Virginia Tech officials and experts in airborne infectious diseases met to discuss the challenges of the spring semester, the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant and measures the university is taking to ensure the well-being of students and staff....

10TV

Ohio Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio National Guard and state hospitals are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for Thursday’s briefing by Maj. General John Harris, adjunct general with the Ohio National Guard, as well as Medical Director of Cleveland Clinic Medical Operations Alice Kim and Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital Roberto Colon.
OHIO STATE
Post-Star

COMMENTARY: Americans used to respect public health. Then came COVID-19

Some of the most alarming government actions since the COVID-19 pandemic began have weakened state authority to safeguard public health. At least 26 states have removed traditional powers from local health departments, the institutions tasked with protecting us. New state laws, for example, take away or limit health officials’ abilities...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ceoworld.biz

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Mental health of Students

When the world closed down last year, stringent preventive measures were taken to control the spread of the dangerous virus. While the governments and scientists worked in tandem to figure out a way to tackle this problem, everyone was asked to stay indoors and engage in social distancing. Everything around us was shut to limit human contact as much as possible. Of the many places forced to close temporarily were schools and colleges. Of course, these are the places that involve massive crowding and socialization that are certainly the things to be avoided during the pandemic. Things were alright up until some point in time when the world – which was otherwise united in its efforts to isolate – realized the toll all of this had on mental health. Students, among many, found themselves bearing the brunt of the same.
MENTAL HEALTH
Collegiate Times

Caught in the Crossfire: Resuming online learning sets students up for better health and success

There are many things to consider in the in-person versus virtual learning debate. First and foremost, COVID-19 has returned in full force after a few blissful months of semi-normalcy; anyone still living as freely as they did two months ago is ignoring the highly contagious omicron variant. Because this variant spreads faster than other variants, we should continue to be cautious. For this spring semester, Virginia Tech has maintained that we will have classes in person until further notice. This is not in the best interest of Virginia Tech students and faculty because of the prevalence of health anxiety, the high potential for absences due to illness without an online option, and the financial burden for students who struggle with housing and dining plan costs (with an online option, they could bypass these costs). Because of the omicron variant, Virginia Tech and all other state schools should seriously consider moving classes online.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Collegiate Times

Caught in the Crossfire: For the sake of students’ wellbeing, keep Hokies in person

It’s hard to believe that when COVID-19 first shook the world, I was only 18. Now, I turn 21 this year and we are still adjusting our normal ways of life around this virus that has blown through our world. As I approach this new chapter in my life, so does the rest of the world as we finally see a light at the end of the tunnel; the omicron variant of coronavirus is expected to decline. Despite the great losses and trials that the virus first introduced, we have had time as a society to learn how best to deal with the problem at hand. World leaders have had ample opportunities to see what works, avoid what doesn’t, and find a balance between public health and societal needs. In the United States, there seems to be a national urge to move on. Specifically on college campuses, administrators have had two years to learn how to deal, and students have had a taste of normal collegiate life. While my opponent Lilya voices the opinion of many who attempt to scare students and faculty inside for as long as the virus is spreading, the fact of the matter is this: COVID-19 is now shifting into a territory in which it can be treated as an endemic, and for the sake of its students, Virginia Tech needs to treat it as such by allowing in-person classes to continue this upcoming spring semester.
COLLEGES
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Norfolk Department of Public Health Offers COVID-19 Testing by Appointment Only

Beginning January 11, 2022, the Norfolk Department of Public Health will be offering COVID-19 Saturdays – Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., by APPOINTMENT only. Testing will take place in a tent at the Military Circle Mall parking lot. The center will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests—the most reliable form of testing for COVID-19.
NORFOLK, VA
wrbl.com

District 4 Public Health discusses problem with at-home COVID-19 tests

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – At-home COVID-19 tests have gained popularity due to its convenience and its availability to self-test. However, the self-test kits present a different complication that is making it harder for healthcare workers to keep up with the number of positive cases. “We have no way of...
LAGRANGE, GA
North Coast Journal

Public Health Updates Guidance on COVID-19 Isolation, Quarantine

Humboldt County Public Health released updated guidance for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine for residents testing positive for the virus, following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols. People who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, and are severely ill with the virus should contact their primary...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Public Health remains busy giving COVID-19 vaccine to patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With high case numbers and hospitalizations centered around COVID-19, Columbus Public Health remain an option in option in offering vaccines. Whether it's the first shot or a booster. Getting vaccinated is their number one priority. Gabbrille Poindexter got her first vaccine shot Thursday. "Right now...
COLUMBUS, OH
Collegiate Times

Caught in the Crossfire: Should Hokies be in person or online?

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has recently tested the resiliency of the United States. With cases on the rise following the holiday season, hospitals at capacity and high transmission rates, universities across the country were left with a difficult question: Should classes be conducted in person or online the first few weeks of the semester? Because students have already made sacrifices during the pandemic, Elise argues it is Virginia Tech’s responsibility to keep classes in person. Lilya, however, argues online learning is essential to mitigate the spread of Omicron. We’ll let you decide. -Olivia Nelson, assistant opinions editor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WHIO Dayton

Public Health to host free COVID-19 testing event

DAYTON — Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County will host a free COVID-19 testing event at Bethesda Temple in Dayton Friday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. During the event, anyone 18 years or older can receive a free PCR test. A doctor referral is not required and results should be available in approximately one to two days, Public Health said in a release.
DAYTON, OH
The Baltimore Sun

Student attendance down at Maryland public schools while enrollment numbers fall due to the pandemic

Student attendance has dropped at Maryland’s public schools this year as system leaders continue to grapple with enrollment losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland’s Board of Education on Tuesday reviewed enrollment and attendance trends for the 2021-22 academic year. Education officials estimate 28,000 students have left the state’s public schools since the beginning of the pandemic, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Florida district will no longer allow excused absences for kids staying home due to Covid concerns

A Florida school district, the ninth largest in the nation, will no longer allow excused absences for students who remain at home due to Covid-19 concerns. Orange County Public Schools, which has over 206,000 students at 202 Orlando-area schools, made the announcement Wednesday, saying parents "keeping students home during the increased Covid-19 cases" will no longer be able to get excused absences for their children starting Jan. 31.
FLORIDA STATE

