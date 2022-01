Axie infinity price is bearish today amid heavy selling action. Axie infinity/USD found resistance at $75.63. Support is present at $70.43 but looks shaky. Yesterday’s Axie infinity price analysis traded in mixed reactions, however towards the closure of the daily chart the coin gained bearish momentum. The bearish trend has been going on since yesterday. The sellers are controlling the market, and the selling pressure is high pushing the price of Axie infinity to $71.02 The Bollinger bands are wide in today’s chart signaling a high volatile market.

