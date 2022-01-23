One person injured in North Providence house fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation following a house fire on Swan Street in North Providence on Sunday evening.

Fire Chief John Silva said crews responded around 4:15 p.m. to a report of a bedroom fire.

Upon arrival, flames and heavy black smoke were coming out of the windows on two sides of the house.

“We made an aggressive interior attack that knocked it down quickly,” Silva said.

Two residents were at home at the time, but got out on their own before crews arrived. One resident was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, but the other person was okay, according to Silva.

“Crews did a really good job. Weather conditions were good tonight, not like the last few nights when we had the high wind and the cold,” Silva said. “Everything was done well. We had out of town companies, mutual aid, Providence and Johnston, about 35 firefighters to put out the fire, we had it out and under control in twenty minutes.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the two people who were displaced by the fire.

