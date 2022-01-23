ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Go and find this boy,’ said wife to PI who found Brendan Santo’s body

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe private detective who found the body...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brendan Santo: $20k reward for 18-year-old student who vanished while visiting friends in Michigan

A $20,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the finding of 18-year-old student Brendan Santo, who disappeared almost three months ago. Mr Santo vanished on 29 October last year in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. “We just want Brendan back,” his family told ABC News. There are still no indications as to what happened to the Grand Valley University student over Halloween weekend. “It is unfathomable to believe in this day and age someone can just disappear,” aunt Dawn Brewer told ABC. “Our family is desperately begging anyone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Boy#News 8
wgvunews.org

Police recover body believed to be missing GVSU student Brendan Santo

Police recover body believed to be missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Divers searching the Red Cedar River near Lansing have recovered a body believed to be missing Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo. Michigan State University police and local law enforcement agencies found the body Friday afternoon in the...
LANSING, MI
WKHM

Brendan Santo’s body located, recovered from Red Cedar River

The body recovered in Red Cedar River Friday night has been confirmed to be the body of missing 18 year-old Grand Valley student Brendan Santo. Brendan Santo went missing on October 29 while visiting friends at Michigan State University. Thursday night, police received information from Ryan Robinson, a private investigator...
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother-of-two murdered by ex in street told friend ‘I think he will kill me’

A mother-of-two stabbed to death in the street by her abusive ex-husband told a friend two years ago “I think he will kill me”.Yasmin Chkaifi said in 2020 that her former partner, Leon McCaskre, had put cameras in her flat and had stolen her mail and phone in order to get her personal information.The 43-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified onlookers in Chippenham Road, Maida Hill, west London on Monday, with a driver mowing down McCaskre in order to stop the attack.Her friend Adele-Sara Richards, who knew her as Yaz, told the PA news agency that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOOD

Ottawa 911 puts out help wanted sign

For 11.5 years, Crystal Bakker’s calm voice and steady nerves have helped countless people in Ottawa County get through probably the worst moments of their life. (Jan. 25, 2022)
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Brendan Santo: Body found in search for missing teen who vanished visiting friends in Michigan

A body has reportedly been recovered from a river in the search for missing teen Brendan Santo, who disappeared in October while visiting friends at Michigan State University.Local media reports that a planned search of a river was executed earlier than scheduled after a private investigator spotted a body on an underwater camera.The 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student was visiting MSU’s East Lansing campus when he went missing over Halloween weekend on 29 October 2021.Authorities focused their search on the Red Cedar River, which runs through the campus, as he was last seen walking near it on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy