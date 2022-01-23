‘Go and find this boy,’ said wife to PI who found Brendan Santo’s body

A $20,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the finding of 18-year-old student Brendan Santo, who disappeared almost three months ago. Mr Santo vanished on 29 October last year in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. “We just want Brendan back,” his family told ABC News. There are still no indications as to what happened to the Grand Valley University student over Halloween weekend. “It is unfathomable to believe in this day and age someone can just disappear,” aunt Dawn Brewer told ABC. “Our family is desperately begging anyone...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO