‘Go and find this boy,’ said wife to PI who found Brendan Santo’s body

A mother-of-two stabbed to death in the street by her abusive ex-husband told a friend two years ago “I think he will kill me”.Yasmin Chkaifi said in 2020 that her former partner, Leon McCaskre, had put cameras in her flat and had stolen her mail and phone in order to get her personal information.The 43-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified onlookers in Chippenham Road, Maida Hill, west London on Monday, with a driver mowing down McCaskre in order to stop the attack.Her friend Adele-Sara Richards, who knew her as Yaz, told the PA news agency that...
