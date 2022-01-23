ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless is Sick After the Bucs Lost to the Rams

By Liam McKeone
Sunday afternoon gave us the best playoff game of the NFL postseason so far when Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an insane 24-point comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. But the Rams managed to emerge victorious, largely due to an all-out blitz by the Bucs with less than 30 seconds left that allowed Matthew Stafford to hit Cooper Kupp way down the field and set up the game-winning field goal.

Skip Bayless, who had a very bad time this time last week watching the Cowboys completely botch the ending of their own playoff matchup against the Niners, did not enjoy the ending to this game, either. The noted Brady fan freaked out on Twitter after Stafford hit Kupp for their game-winning completion, hammering the Bucs' defense for letting down Brady again and wondering why on earth anybody let Kupp get that open.

Here is the tweet that was sent right after the completion.

Bayless then got into the specifics and bemoaned the fact that Brady couldn't play defense, sounding a whole lot like Giselle after the quarterback's Super Bowl loss to the Giants in 2011.

Gut-wrenching indeed. Unless you are one of the millions of people who are sick of seeing Brady win. Then it was a very good day!

The Big Lead

Tom Brady Didn't Retire After Buccaneers Loss to Rams, But Left That Door Open

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their season end shockingly on Sunday thanks to a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs erased a 27-3 deficit to tie the game at 27 before Matthew Stafford and the Rams kicked a walk-off field goal to win it. After the game Tom Brady addressed his future in the game but didn't announce his retirement.
The Big Lead

Picks and Predictions for Every NFL Playoff Game, Including Super Bowl LVI

An unprecedented 17-game season, injuries and pandemic combining to create a great uncertainty week to week, and a seemingly random shuffle of top-tier teams created an NFL season unlike any other. The league, in its infinite wisdom, has graced us with two additional playoff games to enjoy and a greater look at chaos. All of this makes looking into a cloudy crystal ball especially difficult. Even so, we are contractually bound to predict how the postseason will shake out.
The Big Lead

Aaron Donald Fights D.J. Humphries During Rams-Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams got off to a quick start and never looked back on Monday evening, hosting the Arizona Cardinals in their Wild Card playoff matchup. The Cardinals looked extremely unprepared for the bright lights of postseason football and the Rams quickly took care of business, going up three touchdowns in the first half without giving up a single point.
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Thinks Shawn Hochuli’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Was ‘Comical,’ Possibly ‘Predetermined’

BOSTON (CBS) — When you’ve played in the NFL for 22 years, you don’t get to experience too many firsts. Yet on Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady was hit with the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his entire Hall of Fame career. It came in the second quarter, after Brady felt Von Miller deliver a hit to his face. Brady turned to referee Shawn Hochuli, pointing at his face to indicate that an illegal hit on the quarterback had been committed. But instead of flagging Miller, Hochuli flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hochuli explained after the game that Brady “got in my...
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

