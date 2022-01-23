Skip Bayless is Sick After the Bucs Lost to the Rams

Sunday afternoon gave us the best playoff game of the NFL postseason so far when Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an insane 24-point comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. But the Rams managed to emerge victorious, largely due to an all-out blitz by the Bucs with less than 30 seconds left that allowed Matthew Stafford to hit Cooper Kupp way down the field and set up the game-winning field goal.

Skip Bayless, who had a very bad time this time last week watching the Cowboys completely botch the ending of their own playoff matchup against the Niners, did not enjoy the ending to this game, either. The noted Brady fan freaked out on Twitter after Stafford hit Kupp for their game-winning completion, hammering the Bucs' defense for letting down Brady again and wondering why on earth anybody let Kupp get that open.

Here is the tweet that was sent right after the completion.

Bayless then got into the specifics and bemoaned the fact that Brady couldn't play defense, sounding a whole lot like Giselle after the quarterback's Super Bowl loss to the Giants in 2011.

Gut-wrenching indeed. Unless you are one of the millions of people who are sick of seeing Brady win. Then it was a very good day!