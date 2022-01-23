ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Armed man in custody after standoff at Edmonds home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Standoff in Edmonds (Edmonds Police Department)

EDMONDS, Wash. — An armed man has been taken into custody after a standoff at a home in Edmonds on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 8200 block of 234th Street Southwest on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said there was probable cause to arrest the man, in his 20s, for multiple domestic violence offenses.

Police who initially arrived said a potential hostage was rescued from the home but later said two women got out, one with cuts and scratches.

Police said that when they showed up, the man — who is known to officers — shut the door.

The man reportedly woke up angry, started breaking things around the house and threatened those in the home with a knife.

SWAT officers called to the scene began negotiating with the man to surrender.

At about 7:12 p.m., SWAT deployed distraction devices, which caused explosions.

Seven minutes later, police reported that the suspect had been taken into custody and was being evaluated for exposure to pepper powder.

The suspect was booked into jail for felony domestic violence assault, felony domestic violence harassment, and multiple counts of misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

