The 49ers and Rams get ready for their third showdown of the season in the NFC Championship game, and if you're putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup, you're likely building your picks around Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford. You don't have to, of course -- in fact, if you're really gunning for a top spot in your DFS tournament, you might want to fade one or both players -- but that's how we're starting our squad. As a result, we need to find some differentiation elsewhere, and we're going with a couple value sleepers who can hopefully help us cash.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO