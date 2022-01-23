ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Lower as Investors Look Ahead to This Week's Fed Meeting

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.11% after retracing some of its earlier losses while the Topix index was down 0.18%. In South Korea, the Kospi was down 1.53% while...

