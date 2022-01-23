ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Cost of car insurance falls in NJ, despite more risk, report finds

By Dino Flammia
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most states saw auto insurance rates increase for drivers over the past year, but New Jersey wasn't one of them, according to insurance comparison site The Zebra. Despite drivers returning to the road in 2021 with fewer COVID-19 fears, leaving the door open for more automobile accidents and actually leading to...

