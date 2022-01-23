ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Man hit and killed by car in South Carolina was father of NFL player

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sophie Brams
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. ( WCBD ) – Carlos Dunlap Sr., a bail bondsman and the father of NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was hit and killed by a car Saturday night, North Charleston police said.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were called out to a crash on Ashley Phosphate Road involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for his injuries, where he died.

The victim was later identified as Dunlap Sr. He is survived by three children: Bianca Dunlap, Michael Dunlap, and Carlos Dunlap. Carlos Dunlap is currently a defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks. He played college football for the University of Florida and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Cca4_0dtibMYS00
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The following statement was released by David Aylor Law Offices on behalf of the family:

“The family is asking for privacy at this time. This is a devastating and shocking time for not only family and friends but the community as a whole.”

Local high school Fort Dorchester also released a statement : “We lost a great Patriot supporter today – Carlos Dunlap Sr. has passed away – I want his family to know how much I and all our football family will miss him. We send our support and prayers.”

State Representative Wendell Gilliard said, “Mr. Carlos Dunlap Sr. and I were longtime friends! South Carolina has lost a great drum major for peace and Justice.”

The driver of the involved vehicle was located at the scene. The collision remains under investigation and no charges were filed as of Sunday.

Comments / 47

Double J
3d ago

Some you folks never seems to amaze me. I bet nothing good every happens in your life. Whether he had the right/wrong, another human being just lost his life.

Reply(1)
10
LoBo
3d ago

Funny how people can pick apart an article with no details and still come up with 101 scenarios. Some people just need to get a life and stop commenting on articles they in fact know nothing about. RIP Mr. Dunlap.

Reply
7
Tara Wright
3d ago

All these people weighing in vis a vis fault when this article has no details seems preposterous, unless you're someone close who actually know the details not mentioned here. Basically, if was crossing the road legally - i.e. NOT jaywalking - then it's likely the driver's fault. If the driver was impaired or driving recklessly, even if he WAS in the road illegally, the driver would likely own all or part of the responsibility, because you're piloting a potentially deadly weapon every time you get behind the wheel. But if the guy stepped out in front of a moving car it's pretty much all on him for putting himself in her path. The fact that it wasn't a hit and run speaks more to her potential innocence than guilt, so so much blame flying her way makes little sense. Besides, they said clearly "no charges as of Sunday" which says that it's far from over. Let the families grieve, and let the cops do their jobs. Don't add to the tragedy by piling on without any facts to justify it.

Reply
8
 

