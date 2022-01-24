ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Australian prime minister loses control of WeChat account

By ROD McGUIRK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhHi7_0dtiaxjm00
1 of 2

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lost control of his account on the Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat and a lawmaker on Monday accused China’s leaders of political interference.

Morrison’s 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed “Australian Chinese new life” earlier this month and his photograph had been removed, Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported. The changes were made without the government’s knowledge, the report said.

Morrison’s office declined to comment on the report.

In response to a question from The Associated Press, WeChat’s parent company Tencent said that there was “no evidence of any hacking or third-party intrusion,” related to Morrison’s account.

“Based on our information, this appears to be a dispute over account ownership,” the company said.

In accordance with Chinese regulations, Morrison’s public account was registered with a Chinese citizen and was later transferred to its current operator, the company said. It identified the present owner of the account only as a “technology services company,” adding that it would “continue to look into this matter further.”

Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security Chair James Paterson said WeChat had not immediately replied to an Australian government request that the prime minister’s account be restored.

Paterson accused the Chinese Communist Party of censoring the prime minister with Australia’s elections due by May.

Paterson, who is a member of Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party, called on all lawmakers to boycott the platform.

“What the Chinese government has done by shutting down an Australian account is foreign interference of Australian democracy in an election year,” Paterson said.

Paterson said it was concerning that 1.2 million Chinese Australians who use the platform couldn’t access news from the prime minister, but could still see criticisms of the government made by opposition leader Anthony Albanese.

Fergus Ryan, a Chinese social media expert with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, tweeted that Morrison was one of at least a dozen Australian politicians who use WeChat accounts now registered to Chinese citizens.

Liberal Party lawmaker and former diplomat Dave Sharma said the interference was likely sanctioned by the Chinese government.

Sharma said Morrison used WeChat to connect with Australia’s Chinese diaspora, but that ultimately the social media platform is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

“More likely than not it was state-sanctioned and it shows the attitude towards free speech and freedom of expression that comes out of Beijing,” Sharma said.

Graeme Smith, a China expert at the Australian National University, said it was unclear who was behind Morrison’s WeChat problems.

“I don’t think we know who’s behind this. I dare say we could safely say it was at least inspired by the China government,” Smith said.

Smith added he did not believe that Morrison’s WeChat problem was evidence that China would back Albanese’s center-left Labor Party at the next election.

“They really couldn’t care less who wins the election,” Smith said. “They don’t care who wins as long as people don’t trust democracy.”

Albanese said he would talk to Morrison about “any national security implications” of the prime minister’s WeChat problem.

Morrison has had a vexed relationship with China since he replaced Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister in 2018.

The Chinese have been critical of a new partnership involving Australia, Britain and the United States announced in September under which Australia will be provided with nuclear-powered submarines.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Celebrations and protests mark polarizing Australia Day

Australians celebrated and protested the anniversary of British colonization of their country Wednesday on a day that is officially known as Australia Day but is considered by Indigenous activists Invasion Day.Argument rages over how history should remember a fleet of 11 British ships carrying a human cargo of convicts arriving at Port Jackson in present-day Sydney on Jan. 26, 1788.Protesters highlight that a penal colony was built on land taken from Indigenous inhabitants without the negotiation of a treaty. The lack of any treaty with Indigenous populations puts Australia out of step with comparable countries including the United States,...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

‘It belongs to everyone’: Australian government buys Aboriginal flag’s copyright

The Australian government has paid A$20m (£11m) to acquire the copyright to the Aboriginal flag and transfer it to public hands for the first time in a move to end long-running bitter disputes over who can use it.The historic deal came after two years of negotiations with Aboriginal Australian artist Harold Thomas – who designed the flag in 1971 as a protest symbol – and the Commonwealth government. “Over the last 50 years we made Harold Thomas’s artwork our own – we marched under the Aboriginal flag, stood behind it, and flew it high as a point of pride,” said Minister...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Australian opposition leader: China relations won't change

The opposition leader in Australia said Tuesday its relationship with China will remain difficult even if his center-left Labor Party wins power at elections for the first time in almost a decade.Anthony Albanese addressed the National Press Club in what is regarded as an unofficial launch of campaigning ahead of elections due by May.Prime Minister Scott Morrison will address the club next week.Albanese suggested Australia’s policy toward a more belligerent China would not divide the parties during the campaign.“Whoever’s in government, it will be a difficult relationship,” Albanese said. “It will be difficult because the posture of China has...
POLITICS
AFP

Australian Open to allow 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts after backlash

Fans at the Australian Open can wear "Where is Peng Shuai?" "Hopefully people in China, in mainland China, will see thousands of people wearing those Peng Shuai T-shirts at the Australian Open grand final and they will know that she is still not safe," he told AFP.  "They will know that people all across the world are still speaking out for Peng Shuai."
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Graeme Smith
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
Person
Dave Sharma
Person
Anthony Albanese
AFP

Australia buys rights to Aboriginal flag, ending long dispute

The Australian government has struck a US$14 million deal to buy the copyright to the Aboriginal flag, ending a long-running debate about its public use. "I hope that this arrangement provides comfort to all Aboriginal people and Australians to use the flag, unaltered, proudly and without restriction," Thomas said of his deal with the Australian government.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Don't say the Aboriginal flag was 'freed' – it belongs to us, not the Commonwealth

Today we woke to the news the Australian government has negotiated with the designer of the Aboriginal flag Harold Thomas, and copyright for the flag will be transferred to the Commonwealth. The government has now stated the flag is freely available for public use. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated: We’ve freed the Aboriginal flag for Australians. While many Indigenous people are celebrating today and rejoicing in the idea the flag has been “freed,” I am not so sure. I think we should all take a moment to pause and consider what this new “ownership” might represent. A brief history of the...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Government#Chinese Government#Ap#The Daily Telegraph#Tencent#Liberal Party#Chinese Australians
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Country
Australia
The Independent

Prime Minister under pressure to explain role in Afghan animal airlift

Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to explain his role in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan amid reports he did influence their removal from Kabul – despite his denials.No 10 has repeatedly said Mr Johnson had no involvement in pushing for help for the charity Nowzad, after accusations that officials’ time was taken up supporting the charity rather than people who could have been brought to the UK.Leaked emails surfaced on Wednesday in which Foreign Office officials suggest the Prime Minister “authorised” their rescue, despite Mr Johnson previously saying it was “complete nonsense” that he had intervened.And Sky...
ANIMALS
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday ordered his staff to quickly develop an “action plan” for improving how the Pentagon limits and responds to civilian casualties caused by American airstrikes. He called protection of civilians vital to U.S. military success and a “moral imperative.”
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Crowd in Toronto cheers on anti-vaccine trucker convoy

TORONTO (AP) — A large crowd gathered outside a mall north of Toronto on Thursday to cheer a group of local truckers preparing to join a convoy to Ottawa protesting Canada’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers. Some in the crowd threw cash and food up to drivers...
New York Post

Germany is catering to Russia and is a pathetic excuse for a US ally

President Joe Biden’s press conference last week was atrocious, but one of his worst missteps amounted to telling the truth about Germany, though not by name. Biden said that there’d be divisions within NATO over a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine. This is true enough, and the chief cause would be Germany — which is staking a strong claim to be our worst European ally.
POLITICS
New York Post

A clear sign that Biden is going to let Iran go nuclear

US Deputy Special Envoy for Iran Richard Nephew and two other diplomats have quit the team negotiating the revival of the nuclear deal with Tehran after their pleas for Team Biden to take a harder line fell on deaf ears. It’s a terrible sign — not just on the Iran front, but for all American diplomacy.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

735K+
Followers
380K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy