One injured, one in custody after shooting in Warrington on Saturday
WARRINGTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Warrington.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man showed up to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.Pensacola Police: Two hurt in downtown shooting
The man told deputies he was shot around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday evening on South 1st Street in the Warrington area.
Deputies say they have a suspect in custody.
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate this shooting, no further details were available.
