Warrington, FL

One injured, one in custody after shooting in Warrington on Saturday

By Meaghan Mackey
 4 days ago

WARRINGTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Warrington.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man showed up to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Pensacola Police: Two hurt in downtown shooting

The man told deputies he was shot around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday evening on South 1st Street in the Warrington area.

Deputies say they have a suspect in custody.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this shooting, no further details were available.

WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Body found buried inside abandoned house identified by Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: (1/27/2022 4:45 a.m.) Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the body found as 47-year-old Daniel Mario Preslar. Investigators say they were able to identify Preslar through his pacemaker. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story identified the deceased as Daniel Mario Prestar, instead of the correct spelling “Preslar.” MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County […]
