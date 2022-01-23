One injured, one in custody after shooting in Warrington on Saturday

WARRINGTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Warrington.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man showed up to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The man told deputies he was shot around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday evening on South 1st Street in the Warrington area.

Deputies say they have a suspect in custody.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this shooting, no further details were available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.