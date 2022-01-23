2022 Guild Member Salon Show

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas fans of the rock band Kansas, which hit the top of the charts in the 1970s, will have to wait for another chance to see them perform live. The band put out a brief news release on Monday, Jan. 17, saying it had to cancel its performance scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth due to “band member illness.” Rock band Kansas performs onstage at the “Supernatural” panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Ticket holders will be refunded at point of purchase. “The band appreciates the understanding of our fans,” the news release said. Kansas is best known for its hits “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.”

