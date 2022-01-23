ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Guild Member Salon Show

northernexpress.com
 4 days ago

A diverse assortment of work in a...

www.northernexpress.com

hamlethub.com

New Year, New show at The Guild of Artists!

The holidays are over and the New Year has begun. But don't let the winter whites (err...blues) get you down. Let some COLOR into your life and enjoy the Guild of Artists' first show of 2022: COLOR, the annual member themed show. We received over 150 entries from nearly 90 artists, an all-time record for the Guild!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
northernexpress.com

Traverse Area Camera Club Competition Show

This recurring exhibition highlights award-winning photographs produced by members of the Traverse Area Camera Club (TACC). Opening reception on Sat., Jan. 22 from 2-4pm.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Adirondack Artists Guild accepting submissions for juried show

SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Artists Guild is hosting its 24th annual juried competition from March 18 to April 20 and submissions are currently being accepted. The submission deadline is March 4. Artists may enter up to three works at www.onlinejuriedshows.com. More information about the exhibit is posted on the guild’s website, www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
brownwoodnews.com

Salon des Refusés returns in February

The first Salon des Refusés took place in Paris in 1855. It translates to mean “exhibition of rejects” and was filled with works not accepted into the Paris Salon, which was considered exclusive and political. The first Salon des Refusés included works by brilliant artists such as Manet and Whistler.
VISUAL ART
Daily Item

Hypnotized audience members steal the show

WILLIAMSPORT — The spontaneity and unexpectedness of improvisation. The zaniness and incredulity of hypnotism. Both are fun forms of entertainment, but put them together and you have … a stage full of ordinary people doing hysterically funny, unpredictable improv skits. The Center for the Arts will host HYPROV,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
northernexpress.com

The Finer Touch of Coloring - An Interactive Art Show

Runs Jan. 14-27. Artist Richard Stocker invites spectators to explore the possibilities of making their own art using his fine art designs. Stocker’s artistic expression of the coloring process will be on display, & viewers can observe the transition from the black & white design into the colored-in design. Stocker will be onsite most days, coloring. Open 11am-3pm daily.
DESIGN
iheart.com

Bobby Shared the Show Member’s Celebrity Lookalikes

When talking on The Bobby Bones Show, Bobby Bones often asks people to describe the person they're talking about. He wants them to describe what celebrity the person closely resembles. Most people have a hard time coming up with a celebrity on the spot. However, Bones revealed the reason he...
TV & VIDEOS
gamepur.com

How to join and leave a Guild in Guild Wars 2

Guilds bring a social aspect to the game that brings together people from around the world to unite towards common goals. The tricky thing is recruiting the right people, or getting into a Guild that suits your needs and goals. In this guide we’ll show you how to easily join and leave a Guild as needed.
VIDEO GAMES
Frederick News-Post

Sunday Music Salon: Beguiling Brahms

In-demand, cellist, composer and educator Tanya Anisimova, reveals the treasures of Brahms’ compositions. A photo ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, face masks now required to attend. Music of Brahms, music inspired by Brahms and music that influenced Brahms. Brahms, Dvořák and Schumann. This Classical music series...
MUSIC
Daily Item

Members' Show will display Valley artists' works in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — Valley residents don’t have to go far to find art that speaks to them and lifts spirits, not when a local art club gathers its best efforts in a months-long exhibit. The Lewisburg Arts Council (LAC) will host their Members’ Show at Gallery 255 at The...
LEWISBURG, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

Popular 70s Rock Group Kansas Cancels Fort Worth Show Due To Band Member Illness

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas fans of the rock band Kansas, which hit the top of the charts in the 1970s, will have to wait for another chance to see them perform live. The band put out a brief news release on Monday, Jan. 17, saying it had to cancel its performance scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth due to “band member illness.” Rock band Kansas performs onstage at the “Supernatural” panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Ticket holders will be refunded at point of purchase. “The band appreciates the understanding of our fans,” the news release said. Kansas is best known for its hits “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS New York

The Show Must Go On, And Nobody Knows That Better Than Swings, Understudies And Ensemble Members Like Chelsea Lee Williams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It takes a team to put on a Broadway show, and ensemble members play a key role – especially when they step into the lead, and the spotlight. Those performers may not have their names on the marquee, but they make sure shows don’t miss a beat. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu sat in on a rehearsal for “Girl From The North County.” When you see a Broadway show, the principal or lead actors get most of the attention, but there’s a whole team of understudies, swings and ensemble members that complete the cast. “I understudy three characters in addition to the...
ENTERTAINMENT
oilcity.news

Casper Artists’ Guild member file suit against Art 321 challenging legitimacy of leadership

CASPER, Wyo — Members of the Casper Artists’ Guild have filed a complaint in district court against Art 321’s executive director and current board of directors. At issue are organizational changes brought about since executive director Tyler Cessor took the post in January 2020. Those changes effectively shifted certain responsibilities — marketing, exhibitions, etc. — from traditional Guild volunteer committees to professional staff and advisory boards made up of members from around the region.
CASPER, WY
Architectural Digest

Salone del Mobile Postponed to June

More disruption to the design world’s schedule: Salone del Mobile, the preeminent furniture and design showcase, has been postponed from its planned April date to June, the fair announced today. The new event, which will be the 60th edition of the fair, will now run June 7–12. The...
The Infatuation

Salon

Booking Salon as a dinner destination for you and your mates will instantly earn you a seat at the cool kids’ table. This affordable casual fine dining spot in Brixton market (with a heavy emphasis on the casual) is knocking out some of London’s best seasonal cuisine, even if it is hard to nail down. It’s a bit British, a bit Italian, a bit French, a bit Japanese, and a lot eccentric. Don’t worry though, there’s nothing too funky going on that you will give cause for alarm or even heavy eye rolls, there’s just some straight up great food, and an equally great wine list.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Ree Drummond addresses criticism from viewers over ‘lack of professionalism and decorum’ on cooking show

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has amusingly addressed some of the criticism she faces from viewers over the “lack of professionalism and decorum” displayed on her cooking show.Drummond, who stars in The Pioneer Woman, discussed the occasional backlash she receives while sharing a clip from an upcoming episode of her Food Network show.In the clip, filmed at home by her daughter Alex Drummond, the chef attempts to try her newest recipe out on some of her family members, which prompts her daughter Paige Drummond to jokingly wrestle with brother-in-law Mauricio Scott over the first slice.As the pair pretend-fight, Drummond noted that...
TV SHOWS

