It was a very rough night for the Kansas State Wildcats in Waco, as not only did K-State fall 74-49 to Baylor, but Bruce Weber lost the services of Selton Miguel for at least some time after the guard landed funny early in the second half and injured his ankle. This loss wasn’t quite as bad as the 48-point drubbing in Waco last season, but it’s still a bad look to lose by 25 in conference play.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO