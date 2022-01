NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old student was last seen at his school on Jan. 19, and the New Orleans Police Department is asking the public for help: Have you seen this teen?. His name is Derrick Cooper Jr., and police describe him as a 5-foot-7-inches-tall Black male, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, a purple tie, gray pants, and black shoes.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO