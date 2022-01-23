Family Of Fallen Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan Issues Statement

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Lenehan family issued a statement to the community regarding the death of the fallen Officer, Ty Lenehan.

Statement from the Lenehan Family:

“Our family is deeply heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss of our husband, father, son and brother. Ty is survived by his wife, Jessica, two children Austin and Sydney, his parents and three siblings. Ty was a bright light of personality in our family. His life outside of being a committed officer to the Elk Grove community was dedicated to serving his family and his church community. Ty performed innumerable acts of charity and kindness and blessed many lives with his personality, love and humility.”

“While we are deeply saddened as we mourn the loss of such a great person, we have been lifted by the support from the Elk Grove Police Department, the Sacramento Police Department, the Governor, and our Sacramento community. We appreciate the many condolences, the outpouring of love, and the support from the community at large. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and hospital staff who immediately attended to Ty’s injuries.”

Gold Country Baptist Church will hold a memorial for Lenehan soon that will be open to the public. The church has also shared an online tribute for Lenehan.

