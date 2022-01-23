ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Of Fallen Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan Issues Statement

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Lenehan family issued a statement to the community regarding the death of the fallen Officer, Ty Lenehan.

Statement from the Lenehan Family:

“Our family is deeply heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss of our husband, father, son and brother. Ty is survived by his wife, Jessica, two children Austin and Sydney, his parents and three siblings. Ty was a bright light of personality in our family. His life outside of being a committed officer to the Elk Grove community was dedicated to serving his family and his church community. Ty performed innumerable acts of charity and kindness and blessed many lives with his personality, love and humility.”

“While we are deeply saddened as we mourn the loss of such a great person, we have been lifted by the support from the Elk Grove Police Department, the Sacramento Police Department, the Governor, and our Sacramento community. We appreciate the many condolences, the outpouring of love, and the support from the community at large. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and hospital staff who immediately attended to Ty’s injuries.”

Gold Country Baptist Church will hold a memorial for Lenehan soon that will be open to the public. The church has also shared an online tribute for Lenehan.

You can read more about the fallen officer, here .

CBS Sacramento

Candlelight Vigil Planned Thursday Evening For Fallen Elk Grove Officer

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be hosting a candlelight vigil for fallen officer Ty Lenehan. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the police department on Laguna Palms Way. Members of the community are invited to attend and share any memories they may have of Officer Lenehan. The veteran motorcycle officer was killed last Friday in a wrong-way crash on Highway 99. The driver is suspected of DUI.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Diego Murder Suspect Arrested In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A murder suspect wanted out of San Diego was arrested this week in Fairfield, authorities said Thursday. Guillermo Lopez-Perez, 22, was arrested just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in Solano County, San Diego police said in a news release. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday Lopez-Perez was detained safely and has already been handed over to San Diego police. Lopez-Perez is accused of fatally stabbing Rodrigo Diaz-Perez, 27, in San Diego’s Logan Heights neighborhood on the afternoon of January 1.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Just Heartbreaking’: Community Mourns One In Growing Number Of Officer Deaths Involving DUI Drivers

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The flag outside the Elk Grove Police Department was slowly lowered Thursday night as the department and community mourns officer Ty Lenehan. Lenehan was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver last week. “I think as everybody can tell and see, this has been devastating to the department and the community. We lost a hero,” said Elk Grove Police Sgt. Jason Jimenez It was just one month ago, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, gave officer Lenehan a coin honoring him for educating drivers at multiple DUI checkpoints. MADD also recently honored Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal with...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Procession Carries Fallen Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan Through Neighborhood He Served

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The procession carrying the body of fallen Officer Ty Lenehan made its way from Elk Grove to Rescue Tuesday morning. It was a final goodbye in Elk Grove. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects,” said Ray Vaughn. Citizens lined Laguna Springs Drive near the Elk Grove Police Department as the procession carrying the body of Lenehan drove by. “We just felt like we needed to come and support the family,” said another woman. Lenehan was killed last Friday when a wrong-way driver hit him head-on along Highway 99. That driver is now being charged with DUI and murder. ...
CBS Sacramento

‘A Really Rough Time’: Mourning Families Call For Community Action After String Of Teen Shooting Victims

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A 16-year-old girl is recovering after surgery after being shot in the head while in a car with her mother and little brother. Her 14-year-old brother was hit by shattering glass. Community activists are crying foul, saying not enough is being done to stop the violence involving youth. Just this month, there have been at least four shootings in the Sacramento area with teen victims. A line of candles, flowers and birthday decorations sat outside a liquor store at the corner of Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive. The small corner of the parking lot now marks a big loss...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Shooting In Front Of Isleton Hotel

ISLETON (CBS13) — A man has been hurt in a shooting that happened in front of a hotel in Isleton early Wednesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 3:30 a.m., deputies got a report about shots fired. Units responded to the scene as fast as they could in the fog, but the shooting victim took himself to the hospital. Deputies say the shooting victim, only identified as a man at this point, is now in surgery for a wound to his lower body. He is expected to survive. Highway 160 through Isleton was closed for a time due to the investigation, but it has since reopened. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.
ISLETON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Suspect Admits To Pointing Gun At Neighbor During Argument

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A dispute between neighbors ended with one of them getting arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun, deputies say. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were recently dispatched to a reported dispute between neighbors in an unspecified part of unincorporated Vacaville. One of the neighbors later told deputies that the other person pointed allegedly pointed a gun at them during the dispute. Deputies say the suspect, a prior felon, admitted to pointing the handgun. Deputies searched the suspect’s home and seized numerous handguns, rifles and ammunition. The neighbor has since been arrested and booked into jail.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Running Red Light Caused East Sacramento Crash That Killed Woman, Police Say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A January 13 crash in an East Sacramento intersection that left one woman dead was caused by a driver running a red light, police confirmed on Wednesday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, traffic detectives confirmed that a driver entered the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and 60th Street against a red light. Two vehicles were involved and the woman, a parent, was crossing the intersection at the time of the collision, police said. Investigators said the driver wasn’t speeding and DUI was not a factor. The woman killed was identified by a Sacramento County coroner as Guadalupe Jimenez, 45. No arrests have been made. Sacramento police said the investigation will be turned over to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if criminal charges apply.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Investigation Continues Into Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Boy In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The investigation is continuing into the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Sacramento. At around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 4th Avenue Park playground, near San Jose Way. Police say that they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not released an update on the status of the teen. They have also not released further details in their investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Donations Pour In For Animals At Center Of Olivehurst Animal Cruelty Case

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities in Yuba County are thanking people for dropping off donations following an animal cruelty investigation that prompted a public call for help. On Thursday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook: “As of today, we have received around $6,500, over 1000lbs of dog food, and numerous other foods and supplies for the animals.” The outpouring of help came after authorities rescued 1 horse, 21 pigs, 2 lambs, 2 goats, 12 dogs, 2 cats, 2 rabbits, 11 ducks, 5 chickens, 2 cows, and 1 bull from a home in Olivehurst. They say the help is continuing, with people reaching...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted In Brutal El Dorado County Domestic Violence Case Faces Life In Prison

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted in the brutal attack of his former girlfriend in El Dorado County is now facing life in prison. Edgar Bringas-Zavala was convicted of forcible rape, domestic violence, false imprisonment and criminal threats by a South Lake Tahoe jury back on Jan. 19. Prosecutors say Bringas-Zavala attacked his then-girlfriend back in the summer of 2020. Over the course of two days, prosecutors said Bringas-Zavala brutally attacked the woman – strangling, smothering and beating her. Bringas-Zavala had already served multiple prison sentences for other attacks on women. Four other previous victims testified at the trial, prosecutors said. It took the jury 45 minutes to deliberate before convicting Bringas-Zavala. He is now facing a life sentence with the new convictions, along with the two prior strikes. Sentencing is set for Feb. 18.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Teacher Comes Under Fire For Years-OId Tweets With Derogatory, Racist Tone

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Troubling tweets made by a local teacher years ago are resurfacing tonight. The Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) was aware of tweets that had an allegedly derogatory tone, made by a current staff member before they were employed by RUSD at the beginning of the year. The staff member is still employed and a District spokesperson said there was an investigation and “appropriate action was taken.” The tweets are from 2013 and say that the person tweeted they will leave a dating app due the race of a woman on the app. The tweets, verified by the District, belong...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Horse Rescue Robbed Over The Weekend

ELK GRIVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove horse rescue was robbed over the weekend. Thieves took off and then crashed a truck that is used to haul and feed the animals. “First, it was disbelief. It was like ‘This can’t be,’ and then it was ‘Oh my God,’ then I got angry,” said Vicki Greene, found of Save Them All Horse Rescue. From anger to seeking solutions, Greene is on a mission to maintain the home she built for neglected and abused horses. “I just wish they understood what they took from us,” Greene said. She founded the rescue 11 years ago. On Sunday, a volunteer...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Principal Target of Anti-Mask Protest Outside of Family Home

SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — An elementary school principal in El Dorado County had anti-mask protestors outside his home in early January with demands that he remove the mandate at school altogether. The protest outside of Buckeye Elementary Principal Kevin Cadden’s home was recorded and posted to social media. The organizer, Jill Boswell, told CBS13 it was “a peaceful legal protest” that included Boswell, her husband, three “concerned members of the community”, and her two children. “We were exercising our first amendment on a public sidewalk as well as teaching out kids to know the constitution and exercise their first amendment as well,”...
SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Peach Tree Mall Building In Linda Demolished After History Of Flood And Fire

LINDA (CBS13) — A 400,000-square-foot eyesore is finally being torn down in a Yuba County community. Besides the blight, it also means goodbye to an ugly memory: the 1986 flood in Linda that left the Peach Tree Mall underwater. Excavators are now lined up to tear down the decay that has defined this building for decades. Rachel Downs is Yuba County’s new business engagement manager. “For some of us in the younger generation, we don’t know this property as anything other than vacant,” Downs said. “It’s a constant reminder of what happened in that era, and now to see it coming down, it...
LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash Has El Camino Avenue Overpass Closed; Business 80 Open

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that has the overpass at the El Camino Avenue exit closed Thursday morning. SacPd investigating a crash at Business 80 and El Camino Ave. The El Camino overpass is closed. On ramp to SW 80 is closed. Appears 2 cars involved but in separate areas. Crime scene investigators are here. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/TgiLkNOpsF — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 27, 2022 Sacramento police say the crash happened a little after 2:30 a.m. Officers initially got a report of an apparently unoccupied vehicle in the road that looked to have been involved in a crash. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Concerns Grow Over Illegal Camping In American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are growing concerns illegal camping is threatening a jewel in Sacramento. The American River Parkway Foundation this week has demanded city and county leaders to intervene. It’s expecting a detailed plan by March on how to tackle the removal of illegal campers from the 23-mile-long nature and recreation area. The demand also focused on the county’s response to the damage caused by illegal camping. For many people, the American River Parkway is where nature and serenity meet, but in recent years, many have observed two sides to the parkway. “Over 15 percent of the parkway burned, and 99 percent of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Warrant Issued For Man, 23, In San Joaquin County Stabbing, Robbery

THORNTON (CBS13) — A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for a robbery and stabbing that happened in a small San Joaquin County town last year, authorities said Tuesday. Daniel Ortiz, 23, is wanted for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Ortiz is suspected of a robbery and assault that occurred in January 2021 in the small town of Thornton, which is located along Interstate 5 between Galt and Walnut Grove and south of Mokelumne City. Ortiz is known to frequent the areas of Thornton, Sacramento and Modesto and may be driving a blue four-door Dodge Avenger, authorities said. Anyone with information on Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case #21-1099.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Foresthill Bridge Reopened After Deadly Hazmat Incident, Deputy Hospitalized

AUBURN (CBS13) — A deadly hazardous materials incident closed down the Foresthill Bridge near Auburn for several hours Thursday afternoon. The bridge began reopening shortly after 5 p.m. A chemical was found inside a vehicle that was parked near the bridge, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found a warning letter on the car but are not disclosing the details if it. Hazmat crews later found two chemicals mixed together to make hydrogen sulfide in the car. Additionally, Placer County firefighters broke the window to find a person dead inside. “In smaller doses, that gas can be a throat irritant, coughing, nausea, vomiting,...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI Suspect Accused Of Killing Elk Grove Officer To Be Arraigned On Tuesday

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The man accused of killing an Elk Grove police officer in a crash is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. Jermaine Walton is set to be arraigned on DUI and murder charges. Investigators say the 31-year-old was driving the wrong way on Highway 99 last Friday morning when he crashed head-on into Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan. Court documents show Walton has a history of drunk driving offenses. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday at 3 p.m. Walton’s arrangement comes on the same day that Elk Grove police are asking people to line freeways across the region to pay their respects to Officer Lenehan. A procession for the fallen officer will begin around 10:45 a.m. on Laguna Boulevard and make its way past the police department on Laguna Springs Drive before heading down Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove-Florin Road, and Bond Road. The procession will then make its way onto northbound Highway 99 from Bond Road. It will then get onto eastbound Highway 50 and exit near Bass Lake Road towards the funeral home in Rescue. People are encouraged to pay their respects by lining overpasses along the procession route.
ELK GROVE, CA
