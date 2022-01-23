Cal State Parks to conduct controlled burns in SLO County

California State Parks will be conducting a series of prescribed burns in San Luis Obispo County, starting on Monday.

The prescribed burns will be at Montana de Oro State Park, in the eucalyptus forest along Pecho Valley Rd., Morro Bay State Park, along Quintana Rd. and La Loma Ave., and Hearst San Simeon State Park, near the Washburn campground area.

The burn period is from January 24-February 4.

Burn days will be decided by weather and permit conditions.

On burn days, the controlled burns could start as early as 7 a.m. and should finish by 5 p.m.

The burns are meant to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards in the areas.

Around 230 brush piles will be burned.