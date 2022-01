Kinetic Financial evaluates current tech trends from a financial perspective. Consumers are increasingly engaging on video chats and thinking to themselves if “it could have been much easier as a phone call”? Especially when that video call involved a few people that have no idea how to use a computer, let alone connect to a video. Add in new complications we’ve had to conquer including (but not limited to) sending out electronic invites, downloading new software or applications, troubleshooting/possible delays due to tech issues, giving up personal data, and even paying for services on top of our normal utility expenses, and the plot thickens.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO