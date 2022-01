A new venture capital fund targeting founders with ties to the University of Washington launched Tuesday. The fund, called Pack Ventures, will support students, faculty and alumni connected to the university, and the fund is open to those both on and off campus. Pack Ventures already has more than 35 founding investors but is looking for more the join, and the fund has so far secured between $2 million and $3 million, according to a spokesperson.

