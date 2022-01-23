ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci says he’s confident most states reach peak of omicron in mid-February

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOYIz_0dtiX2uV00

( The Hill ) – Anthony Fauci said Sunday he is “as confident as you can be” that most states in the U.S. will reach a peak in omicron infections over the next several weeks.

“You never want to be overconfident when you’re dealing with this virus,” Fauci said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.” “But if you look at the patterns that we’ve seen in South Africa, in the U.K. and in Israel … they have peaked and [are] starting to come down rather sharply.”

Fauci said there are some states, particularly in the South and West, that have seen an increase in omicron infections despite falling infection rates in other areas of the country where vaccination levels are higher.

“But if the pattern follows the trend that we are seeing in other places, such as the Northeast, I believe that you will start to see a turnaround throughout the entire country,” he predicted.

Thousands descend on DC for anti-vaccine mandate rally

Fauci said that despite “varying” levels of vaccination across the country, “ultimately they’re all going to go in the same direction.”

Public health experts have been working to beat back the omicron variant of the coronavirus for the last several months. People with omicron, particularly those who are vaccinated, have reported more mild symptoms from the highly contagious variant of the virus.

President Biden and other public officials have said being vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus is the surest way people can protect themselves against severe illness from all strains of the virus.

“We do know … that, even with omicron, boosting makes a major, major difference in protecting you from hospitalization and severe outcomes,” Fauci said. “So things are looking good. We don’t want to get overconfident, but they look like they are going in the right direction right now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Time Out Global

Has NSW's Omicron outbreak reached its peak? Both state and federal health experts think so

With a backlog of positive RAT tests now being lodged with Service NSW, the state's daily case numbers have made for sobering reading over the past few days. However, despite the skyrocketing numbers, NSW could already be past the worst of the Omicron outbreak. As with previous waves of Covid-19, infection rates are expected to reach a peak and then recede. It is too early to say for certain – with lockdown settings all but abandoned it is harder to track the influence of the ‘personal responsibility’ effect of people limiting their movements by choice – but both Paul Kelly, the nation’s chief medical expert, and modelling on hospitalisation rates in NSW suggest that the state might have reached its Omicron peak. That could mean a decline in daily case numbers within a few weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox4now.com

White House COVID-19 briefing: Fauci says omicron could peak in states by Feb., NIH urges universal vaccines

The White House COVID-19 Response Team is set to update the public and the press Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC's This Week that he expects most states to have reached their peak with omicron by mid-February, and said that he is "as confident as you can be" that most of the states will have turned around with their peak by then, and that cases and hospitalizations will start to come down by that time.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Abc#Nexstar Media Inc
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant. Just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Dr. Dobbs provides update on COVID-19 hospitalizations, vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs provided an update regarding the impact of COVID-19 on hospitals. Dobbs said while there has been a subtle decline of hospitalizations and confirmed coronavirus cases in the past week, the healthcare system is steadily struggling. “We continue to see very severe stresses […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy