Fauci says he’s confident most states reach peak of omicron in mid-February
Anthony Fauci said Sunday he is "as confident as you can be" that most states in the U.S. will reach a peak in omicron infections over the next several weeks.
Anthony Fauci said Sunday he is "as confident as you can be" that most states in the U.S. will reach a peak in omicron infections over the next several weeks.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0