Public Health

Fauci says he’s confident most states reach peak of omicron in mid-February

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
 4 days ago

Anthony Fauci said Sunday he is "as confident as you can be" that most states in the U.S. will reach a peak in omicron infections over the next several weeks.

