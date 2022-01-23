Watch: Eason joins in on the official visit fun; takes a tumble

Former Auburn commit, Caden Story was on an official visit to Clemson this weekend.

All signs point to the four-star defensive end out of Lanett (Ala.) and his family having a good. During the visit, Story’s mom took a liking to Clemson’s famous slide.

She posted it on Twitter multiple times, however, it was the second video that has caught the eye of many Clemson fans. Making one last trip down it before they left Story and his mom made it down with no problem.

As for, Clemson’s defensive tackles coach and run game coordinator, Nick Eason, who has served as Story’s primary recruiter? Not so much.

Check out the video below: