Stewart County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Lumpkin resident

LUMPKIN, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Jenifer Hosch was last seen leaving her Lumpkin residence on Valley Road at 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Hosch, 48, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt. She was driving a blue Ford Expedition with a Alabama License plate, with the number 28GL536.

Anyone with information on either Jenifer Hosch or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311 .

Jenifer Hosch, age 48

Photo provided by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.