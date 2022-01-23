Stewart County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Lumpkin resident
LUMPKIN, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.
According to officials with the sheriff's office, Jenifer Hosch was last seen leaving her Lumpkin residence on Valley Road at 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Hosch, 48, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt. She was driving a blue Ford Expedition with a Alabama License plate, with the number 28GL536.
Anyone with information on either Jenifer Hosch or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Stewart County Sheriff's Office at 229-838-4311 .
