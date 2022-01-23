Pens win their 16th game in their last 18, but…

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) – It was another comeback win, Sidney Crosby scoring in the shootout as the Pens beat Winnipeg 3-2. It was the seventh straight win at home, now 16-2 in their last 18, five wins in a row overall.

However, Pens head coach Mike Sullivan wants more.

While acknowledging the bottom line is finding a way to win, Sullivan knows they can’t continue a trend of bad periods.

“It’s hard to score your way to championships,” Sullivan said. “The chance-for-chance game is not a formula for consistent success. I think our players are well aware of that. That is our challenge, we want to be more consistent with our team game and it boils down to a lot of details and decisions that we make both with and without the puck. None of us are looking for any sort of excuses to rationalize our respective game on any given night.”

Even though they played essentially their third game in three and a half days. All wins.

“We are not looking for excuses,” Sullivan said. “We are trying to achieve excellence every day. Our expectation is high in our room. We all have a responsibility for what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin. No one is looking for excuses and no one is going to rationalize sloppy play for any reason, fatigue or otherwise.”

“It’s our challenge to find ways to manage our game through it. It starts with taking what the game gives us, if we force things that aren’t there. We chase games a little bit and that’s a hard game to play.”

“We are capable of a more consistent game that gives us a better opportunity to win games consistently night-in and night-out.”

Kapanen agrees there was too much chance-for-chance. He says they are working on it, but also knows they are now just a point behind the first-place Rangers for tops in the Metropolitan Division.

“The most important thing is we get two points out of this,” Kapanen said. “We’ve been coming back in games, which is a good sign for any good team.”

“We are not happy about our first period, but good teams find a way,” said defenseman Kris Letang.

Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to turn a 2-0 Winnipeg lead into a tie.

Tristan Jarry really saved the day in the first two periods, ending with 27 saves and stopping three shootout opportunities. It’s his 22 nd win, second-most in the NHL.

Forward Teddy Blueger took a hit to the head from the Jets Brenden Dillon. Blueger left the game immediately under his own power with blood coming out of his nose. Sullivan did not want to discuss the hit after the game.

Letang 900

Kris Letang joined a pair of teammates and the best player in franchise history playing in his 900 th game Sunday afternoon. Only Sidney Crosby (1,068), Evgeni Malkin (947) and Mario Lemieux (915) have played that many as Penguins.

“It’s awesome,” Letang said remembering his first game was a win over Philadelphia. “Obviously to have a chance to play with those guys for that many games. It’s been an unbelievable ride. Winning three Cups with these guys, being a part of this organization is special. As a kid you don’t think it’s going to happen and here I am playing with one of the best players to ever play the game.”

“He’s been playing at high level for a long time,” Kapanen said. “I think he’s one of the most underrated defensemen out there. I’m really happy for him.”

“I hope he plays another 900 more.”