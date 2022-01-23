ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pens win their 16th game in their last 18, but…

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xXwc_0dtiVFwb00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) – It was another comeback win, Sidney Crosby scoring in the shootout as the Pens beat Winnipeg 3-2. It was the seventh straight win at home, now 16-2 in their last 18, five wins in a row overall.

However, Pens head coach Mike Sullivan wants more.

While acknowledging the bottom line is finding a way to win, Sullivan knows they can’t continue a trend of bad periods.

“It’s hard to score your way to championships,” Sullivan said.  “The chance-for-chance game is not a formula for consistent success.  I think our players are well aware of that.  That is our challenge, we want to be more consistent with our team game and it boils down to a lot of details and decisions that we make both with and without the puck.  None of us are looking for any sort of excuses to rationalize our respective game on any given night.”

Even though they played essentially their third game in three and a half days.  All wins.

“We are not looking for excuses,” Sullivan said.  “We are trying to achieve excellence every day.  Our expectation is high in our room.  We all have a responsibility for what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin.  No one is looking for excuses and no one is going to rationalize sloppy play for any reason, fatigue or otherwise.”

“It’s our challenge to find ways to manage our game through it.  It starts with taking what the game gives us, if we force things that aren’t there.  We chase games a little bit and that’s a hard game to play.”

“We are capable of a more consistent game that gives us a better opportunity to win games consistently night-in and night-out.”

Kapanen agrees there was too much chance-for-chance.  He says they are working on it, but also knows they are now just a point behind the first-place Rangers for tops in the Metropolitan Division.

“The most important thing is we get two points out of this,” Kapanen said.  “We’ve been coming back in games, which is a good sign for any good team.”

“We are not happy about our first period, but good teams find a way,” said defenseman Kris Letang.

Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to turn a 2-0 Winnipeg lead into a tie.

Tristan Jarry really saved the day in the first two periods, ending with 27 saves and stopping three shootout opportunities.  It’s his 22 nd win, second-most in the NHL.

Forward Teddy Blueger took a hit to the head from the Jets Brenden Dillon.  Blueger left the game immediately under his own power with blood coming out of his nose.  Sullivan did not want to discuss the hit after the game.

Letang 900

Kris Letang joined a pair of teammates and the best player in franchise history playing in his 900 th game Sunday afternoon.  Only Sidney Crosby (1,068), Evgeni Malkin (947) and Mario Lemieux (915) have played that many as Penguins.

“It’s awesome,” Letang said remembering his first game was a win over Philadelphia.  “Obviously to have a chance to play with those guys for that many games.  It’s been an unbelievable ride.  Winning three Cups with these guys, being a part of this organization is special.  As a kid you don’t think it’s going to happen and here I am playing with one of the best players to ever play the game.”

“He’s been playing at high level for a long time,” Kapanen said.  “I think he’s one of the most underrated defensemen out there.  I’m really happy for him.”

“I hope he plays another 900 more.”

Comments / 1

Related
theScore

Report: Malkin willing to take pay cut, Letang looking for raise

Between Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, the Pittsburgh Penguins have more than their fair share of vital business to deal with this offseason. The franchise mainstays both signed eight-year pacts in the summer of 2013 that began in the 2014-15 campaign, meaning they will become unrestricted free agents at the end of this season.
NHL
PensBurgh

Recap: Pens score six in sixth straight win, down Coyotes 6-3

The Penguins were back in action on Tuesday against the visiting Arizona Coyotes, but based on the pace of play using the word “action” might be too flashy a term for the early going of this game. Pittsburgh welcomed back Zach Aston-Reese from injury to replace his usual...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Brenden Dillon
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Mario Lemieux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Pittsburgh#Pens#The Metropolitan Division
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Rescheduled Games Could Have Major Impact on Postseason

The COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately continued to hit the National Hockey League hard. The season started extremely positively, as the league and its teams avoided large-scale outbreaks. Canadian franchises were once again allowed to have fans in the buildings and cross the border to play. However, the rise of the Omicron variant required the league to postpone nearly 100 games as various teams dealt with outbreaks. The surge in COVID cases also caused the league to pull out of the Beijing Olympics, for which it had reserved a period of two weeks in February.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Penguins Sign Carter to Two-Year Extension

Jeff Carter just keeps getting paid. Currently playing out the final year of an 11-year deal signed back in 2010, Carter has now secured his future once again, agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday evening that will pay him an AAV of $3.25 million.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy