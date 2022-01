What makes a man "good"? Is it how he controls his emotions? How he loves? How he communicate? We say what makes him "good' is the way that he treats his partner. Romantic relationships are the most intimate kinds of relationships that a person can have. They can bring out the best in people just like they can bring out the worst. While good versus bad isn't definitive and is more like a grey space that can depend on a case-by-case basis, the following are non-negotiables that no good man would ever do in a relationship.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 23 DAYS AGO