Del Norte County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-24 14:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-24 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. there can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 04:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard County BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Gusty northeast winds will produce choppy surf and breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet. There will also be a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Entering the chilly surf is not advised due to the dangerous surf conditions.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-27 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to begin Friday evening in Delmarva and southern New Jersey, spreading northward overnight into Saturday morning. Snow may be heavy at times through mid afternoon Saturday before diminishing Saturday evening. Strong winds may generate blowing snow and very low visibilities at times.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-28 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...9 PM this evening to 6 PM Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-28 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Hudspeth County, southern Otero County, and portions of northwest and far east El Paso County along west slopes of area mountains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be along west slope areas, canyons, ridgelines of the Franklin, Hueco, Guadeloupe Mountains and the Otero Mesa. Winds will gradually subside by Friday morning.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Kalkaska, Wexford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 09:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Emmet; Kalkaska; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Emmet, Antrim, Kalkaska, Wexford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will likely lead to significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Southeast Suffolk and Northeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with blizzard conditions possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

