ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted During The Rams-Bucs Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m89bh_0dtiTtjt00

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies tweeted about the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out several tweets during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his tweets can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Rams defeated the Bucs 30-27 to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Meanwhile, Morant and the Grizzlies will take on the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Sunday night.

They have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season with a 32-16 record in 48 games.

Currently, they are the third seed in the Western Conference, and the only two teams that are in front of them are the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs after winning both of their games in the first ever play-in tournament.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
grizzlybearblues.com

Helping the rich Memphis Grizzlies get richer

Jarrett Culver is likely not longed for the Memphis Grizzlies world. Of course it is nothing personal. He’s been nothing but professional in his time with the Grizzlies, and when called upon he actually has played some good basketball for Memphis. In fact, in 22 games as a member of the Grizzlies he has posted career bests to this point in offensive rating (102), defensive rating (108), PER (12.0), assist percentage (15%), steal percentage (3%), turnover rate (9.6%), and win shares per 48 minutes (.066 - his two seasons in Minnesota were both in the negatives) per basketball-reference.com. He has shown that he, perhaps, can indeed be a NBA player - and in a stable situation, contribute when the time is right.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
NBA

Ja Morant named starter for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was voted as a starter for the 71st NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. CT on TNT. Morant will become the second...
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Ja Morant the First

It is natural in sports to try to rationalize what you’re seeing with your very eyes and compare it to what has happened before. We all do it. Great teams, elite players, brilliant coaches - up and down, left and right, all through the TV/streaming service/social media age, you can find all sorts of “Person A vs. Person B” debates. It allows for us to connect the dots between eras and memories, seeking out similarities and casting out contrasting characteristics, all in the name of finding “the next one”.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Basketball#The Memphis Grizzlies#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfc Championship#The Dallas Mavericks#The Golden State Warriors#Phoenix Suns#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerami Grant offers list of preferred trade destinations

Jerami Grant and his representatives have presented a list of teams to the Detroit Pistons where he would prefer a trade if they decide to go in that direction at the deadline. Grant signed a three-year deal with the Pistons during the 2020 offseason and will be eligible for a contract extension in the offseaon. “He still wants to sign a contract extension this summer,” said Brian Windhorst. “I think he’s eligible for one over one hundred million. If he gets traded somewhere, he wants to get traded somewhere he’s going to get paid.
NBA
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy