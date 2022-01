Per PFF Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott is graded as the fourth best defender in the post season with Von Miller being the at the top spot. Scott has been playing great. He had a key pass break up against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wildcard round. It came in the second quarter with the Rams up 14 points and the Cardinals backed up to their own end zone. Kyler Murray threw a pass to AJ Green and Scott applied perfectly timed hit to jar the ball loose. The play would have been a first down as the initial ruling was a catch and fumble. However after a Sean McVay challenge, the ruling was overturned and the Cardinals were forced to snap again from inside their own five yard line which resulted in a pick six and the Rams lead extending to 21.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO