Euclid, OH

Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Euclid: I-Team

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint this weekend while delivering mail.

It happened Saturday just after dark in Euclid.

Sources tell us the mail carrier was held up by a man with a gun while she was away from her truck delivering mail. The robber then got away, and police only got a vague description.

We’re working to find out more.

Late last year, a mail carrier was robbed in Cleveland. And, earlier in the year, a man shot and wounded a mail carrier in Cleveland in an apparent road rage incident.

Another mail carrier in Cleveland was held up in his mail truck. Police caught a suspect in that case, and he is facing federal charges.

Meanwhile, in Euclid, a man jumped into a mail truck and drove off as the carrier had walked to a home. Police also arrested that suspect.

Heidi Green
4d ago

People are going to quit working for the post office soon, NOT worth risking your life! Shame, all this crime.

Nancy Seitz
4d ago

it does not matter what color you are we all bleed 🩸 any one who steal should be punished God bless everyone

Gwendella J
4d ago

smh I pray these animals are taken off the street. She's gonna be terrified from here on.

