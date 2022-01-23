ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Funds trim CBOT corn, soy bets before late-week futures rally -Braun

By Karen Braun
 4 days ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan 23 (Reuters) - Speculators last week lightened up on their bullish Chicago corn and soybean views following a relatively mundane update from the U.S. government, but geopolitical concerns and variable weather in South America escalated supply uncertainties late in the week.

CBOT grain and oilseed futures had mostly worked lower during the four-day trading week ended Jan. 18, which featured the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s biggest annual data release, an often-volatile event.

In the week ended Jan. 18, money managers cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures and options to 326,523 contracts, a seven-week low, slightly below the year-ago levels and a reduction of about 18,000 on the week. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3tWa0jg)

Data published Friday by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission also showed that money managers through the same date reduced their net long in CBOT soybean futures and options to 99,639 contracts from 106,879 a week earlier. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3FRULu2)

Soybean futures had fallen nearly 2% in that period and corn was down fractionally as rain moved in for drought-stricken Argentine crops. But soy and corn bounced nearly 4% and 3%, respectively, in the last three sessions with tensions rising in the key exporting Black Sea region.

Most-active corn and soybean futures reached seven-month highs late last week, and new-crop November soybeans and December corn both notched contract highs on Thursday.

Commodity funds were pegged as buyers of 51,000 combined corn and soybean futures contracts between Wednesday and Friday.

Weather models as of midday Sunday showed decent rain amounts ahead for some of southern Brazil’s parched crops, though it is uncertain how much of the recent damage is irreversible. Forecast rain accumulation is lighter in the southernmost areas.

Argentina’s recent rains likely prevented a disastrous harvest, though forecast models indicate some risk that February could turn dry again. read more Cooler temperatures in the near term will be a favorable break from the record heat earlier this month.

SOY PRODUCTS

CBOT soybean oil futures jumped 6.6% between Wednesday and Friday, reaching a three-month high of 63.74 cents per pound on Friday. Benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures hit all-time highs on Friday, up more than 13% so far this year and 18% above what had been all-time highs in mid-May.

Aside from crop struggles in top soybean product exporter Argentina, the global vegetable oil market has been concerned with limited palm oil supply. Labor issues have plagued output in No. 2 exporter Malaysia, and No. 1 Indonesia said Wednesday it was drafting a plan to curb shipments and tame prices.

Money managers had lightly increased their net long in CBOT soybean oil futures and options through Jan. 18 on fractional price gains. That position of 58,208 contracts is a six-week high.

Soybean meal futures plunged more than 5% through Jan. 18, and money managers cut their net long to 64,743 futures and options contracts compared with 72,920 a week earlier and about 78,000 a year earlier.

WHEAT

In the week ended Jan. 18, money managers snapped a seven-week selling streak in Chicago wheat futures and options, cutting their net short by just under 3,000 contracts to 24,901. Late-week jitters also took hold in the wheat market.

CBOT wheat futures surged as much as 8% last week over fears exports could be disrupted with Russia building troops along its borders with Ukraine. U.S. and Russian diplomats on agreed to continue talks to avoid crisis despite little success in Geneva on Friday. read more

Futures rose just 1.4% between Wednesday and Friday, and last week’s volatility is not seen significantly changing commodity funds’ bearish CBOT wheat views.

Money managers in the latest three weeks have reduced their bullish Minneapolis wheat views by about two-thirds. As of Jan. 18, their net long stood at 3,857 futures and options contracts, the smallest since December 2020, and that was down from 5,734 in the prior week.

March Minneapolis futures on Tuesday hit a four-month low of $8.72-1/4 per bushel, down 18% from the early November high. However, the contract added more than 3% in the latest three sessions.

Most-active Kansas City wheat on Friday settled 6% higher than on the previous Friday, which had featured a three-month low. The contract ended last week 11% off the late November highs.

Speculators have sold K.C. wheat futures and options in six of the last eight weeks, and their net long fell to 36,119 contracts as of Jan. 18. That is the lightest since late July and below the year-ago net long of about 58,000 contracts.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat moves higher; corn, soy hold steady near recent highs

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices nosed higher in quiet trade on Friday, while corn and soybeans held their ground close to the recent multi-month highs. The U.S. dollar is headed for its best week in seven months as traders priced in U.S. interest rate hikes in the coming months, creating a headwind for dollar-priced commodities.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Global gas rally to kickstart long-stalled U.S. LNG projects

HOUSTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - High global natural gas prices are breaking a two-year logjam of new U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects with at least three of the multibillion-dollar proposals likely achieving enough supply contracts to start construction this year, said developers and industry experts. A Louisiana project that...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Dollar set for sparkling week as hike expectations surge

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The dollar was headed for its best week in seven months on Friday, driven higher by a flight from risky assets and markets pricing a year ahead of aggressive hikes in U.S. interest rates. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell unleashed bets on five or more...
MARKETS
rigzone.com

Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond

'Bearish blips' are expected throughout the year. Oil prices will remain bullish through the end of February. That’s what Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, adding that “bearish blips” are expected throughout the year as investors cash out and move into the strengthening U.S. equities market.
TRAFFIC
stjosephpost.com

Farm Futures Survey: More soybean acres than corn this year

A survey from Farm Futures shows fertilizer prices are changing planting intentions. The January 2022 Farm Futures survey found that high input costs will drive U.S. growers to plant fewer corn acres in 2022 in favor of other crops with less expensive production costs. Some 93 percent of growers expect high input costs this year to slash profits. The survey results put Farm Futures 2022 projected corn acreage at 90.4 million acres and soybean acres at 92.4 million acres.
AGRICULTURE
kiwaradio.com

‘Amazing’ Prices, Iowa Farmers Should Consider Selling Their Unplanted Crops

Statewide Iowa — An ag economist from Iowa State University suggests farmers look seriously at selling their crop before it’s planted. Chad Hart says farmers are seeing good prices for their commodities, mainly due to strong exports, and they should consider forward contracting, though he notes, there are signs the export trade may weaken during the year ahead.
IOWA STATE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 28 to 32 cents higher; wheat futures are 2 cents lower to 7 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Thursday, working back from early weakness as soybeans surged again, with trade just below the recent highs with firmer spread action. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand with stocks building another 682,000 barrels while production rebounded 46,000 barrels per day (bpd).
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans steady, corn and wheat ease after rally

Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday to a one-week high, as doubts over South American crop prospects and signs of strong demand helped the oilseed market recover from losses earlier in the week. Corn and wheat eased after rallying to three-week highs as traders assessed South American weather and...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybean, wheat export sales up on week

The USDA says export sales for several commodities improved during the week ending January 6th. Corn, soybean, soybean meal, and wheat sales all showed solid week to week increases, but were still slower than average, as relatively high prices and hefty competition from other exporters limited demand. Soybean oil notched a marketing year low for the second consecutive week. Beef sales failed to break 10,000 tons, while pork was just short of 20,000 tons. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out February 9th.
AGRICULTURE
WNMT AM 650

‘The sun is fierce’: Argentina drought scorches corn and soy crops

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Carlos Boffini, an Argentine grains farmer from Colón in the north of Buenos Aires province, is praying for rain amid an extended drought and heat wave that has hammered the country’s soy and corn harvest outlook. The major Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Copper set for weekly loss as strong dollar weighs

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked lower on Friday and headed for a weekly loss as a firmer dollar, boosted by prospects of a series of U.S. interest rate hikes this year, weighed on sentiment. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $9,738 a...
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil rises, headed for sixth weekly gain, amid supply concerns

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, set for their sixth weekly gain, amid concerns of tight supplies as major producers continue their policy of limited output increases amid rising fuel demand. Brent crude futures climbed 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $89.83 a barrel at 0310 GMT,...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

A corn market correction up ahead, analyst warns

Market acts like short-term peak in place; needs correction. The turn to the downside in March corn futures from the top of the uptrend channel suggests that a short-term peak is in place, and the market may need some back and fill type action to correct its overbought condition. A...
AGRICULTURE
Pantagraph

Corn, soy, wheat up in 2021

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its 2021 Illinois Grain Stocks Summary. Corn stocks in all positions on Dec. 1 totaled 1.87 billion bushels, up 1% from Dec. 1, 2020. On-farm stocks totaled 1.05 billion bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 820 million bushels. The September-November 2021 indicated disappearance is 450 million bushels.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
